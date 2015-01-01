HP's new 8-inch Windows tablet offers optional 3G, pen support

A close up of the HP Pro Tablet 408 G1.

Microsoft's decision to offer Windows with Bing (WWB) for free on devices with a screen smaller than 9-inch could boost sales of affordable business tablets.

A leaked document shows that at least one vendor, HP, has a tablet equipped with Windows with Bing and destined at a business audience, one that prioritises features and build quality without necessarily turning its back at affordability.

The HP Pro Tablet 408 G1 uses an oft-used blueprint (similar to the Pipo W2): an 8-inch 1280 x 800 pixels, a quad-core Intel Atom Z3736F Bay Trail processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, a card slot, Wi-Fi, micro HDMI and micro USB ports and two cameras.

The document also highlights the device as providing "affordable, reliable business mobility" having gone through a whopping 115,000 hours of rigorous HP durability testing.

Other features offered two speakers, a 4800mAh battery, TPM data encryption, management capabilities via HP Touchpoint manager, GPS/AGPS and optional 3G, Bluetooth keyboard case and Active pen.

The 408 G1 also comes in a Windows 8.1 Pro flavour, one that doesn't include Office 365 Personal.