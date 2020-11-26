Micromax In 1b goes on sale: price in India, specs, and availability

Micromax In 1b is goes on sale in India this afternoon. This will the first sale for the device after it was launched earlier this month along with the Micromax In Note 1. The Micromax In 1b is the affordable device of the new phones from Micromax.

The Micromax In 1b will go on sale at 12 noon today via Flipkart. Since the Micromax In Note 1 was sold out within few minutes of the sale, we'd recommend you to head to the product page a few minutes in advance and also make sure you've good internet connectivity.

The Micromax In 1b is priced at Rs 6,999 for the base variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the device is priced at Rs 7,999. The In 1b will be available in two colour options - Blue, Green, and Purple.

Micromax In 1b price in India Configuration Price 2GB + 64GB Rs 6,999 4GB + 64GB Rs 7,999

Micromax In 1b specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Micromax In 1b is the company’s most affordable phone and the latest In series. It sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) IPS screen with 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-dorp style notch which houses the selfie camera. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU will take care of the gaming and graphics.

The Micromax In 1b offers a dual rear camera with 13MP primary shooter with f/1.8 and a 2MP depth sensor. To the front, In 1b features an 8MP shooter in the dew-dop notch. Powering the device is a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging over a Type-C port.

Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, stock Android 10 OS, Bluetooth 5.0, rear fingerprint scanner, Dual VoLTE Support, dedicated Google Assistant button, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

