Micromax In Note 1 goes on sale: price in India, specs, and availability

Micromax In Note 1 will go on sale in India for the first time today. The company made its comeback earlier this month with two new phones - the In Note 1 and the In 1b. The Micromax In Note 1 will go on sale via Flipkart today.

Both Micromax In Note 1 and In 1b were up for pre-order a while back and the pre-booking was closed after huge demand. The device will go on sale for the first time today at 12 noon on Flipkart. Since this is the first sale, it is better to head to the product page a few minutes early if you are planning to buy.

The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499. It will be available in two colour options - Green and White. You can also avail 10% off on Federal Bank Debit Cards which will bring down the price.

Micromax In Note 1 price in India Configuration Price 4GB + 64GB Rs 10,999 4GB + 128GB Rs 12,499

Micromax In Note 1 specs

The Micromax In Note 1 is the company’s top of the line smartphone for the time being. You are looking at a 6.67-inch IPS display with Full HD+ resolution. It is a 20:9 aspect ratio screen and has a peak brightness of 450 nits. Under the hood, the device is powered by the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired clocked at 2GHz and Mali G52 graphics will take care of gaming. The Micromax IN Note 1 comes in two configurations 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. MediaTek’s HyperEngine gaming suite also makes the cut here which optimizes gaming performance as well as offers overall smartphone performance.

For optics, the Micromax IN Note 1 features a quad-camera stack. There is a primary 48MP shooter with a 1/2-inch, a 5MP ultra-wide snapper, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth shooter. There is a 16MP selfie shooter for selfies. To handle all the internals, the device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging as well as reverse charging via USB Type-C. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, stock Android 10 OS, Bluetooth 5.0, rear fingerprint scanner, Dual VoLTE Support, dedicated Google Assistant button, and 3.5mm headphone jack.