Micromax In 1 series pre-orders in India open tomorrow

After months of hype and wait Micromax finally unveiled its smartphones in India last week. The company announced two budget devices - the Micromax In Note 1 and the In 1b.

The two smartphones launched last week are set to go on sale during the last week of November. In the meantime, Flipkart will take pre-orders for the two devices starting November 10.

The Micromax In Note 1 and Micromax In 1b will be up for pre-order on Flipkart at 12 noon on November 10. The first sale if the Micromax In Note 1 is scheduled for November 24 and the In 1b will go on sale from November 26.

As of now, Flipkart is hosting the final leg of the Big Diwali sale with a bunch of offers on multiple cards. It is unclear at the moment which all card offers will be applicable for the pre-order tomorrow. More details on the same will be updated soon.

Micromax In series price in India Model Configuration Price Note 1 4GB + 64GB Rs 10,999 Note 1 4GB + 128GB Rs 12,499 In 1b 2GB + 32GB Rs 6,999 In 1b 4GB + 64GB Rs 7,999

Micromax In Note 1

The Micromax In Note 1 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits brightness. It is powered by the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage and Mali G52 graphics. MediaTek’s HyperEngine gaming suite also makes the cut which should handle and optimize the phone better.

There is a 16MP selfie shooter on board with a 78-degree field-of-view. To the back, there is a quad-camera stack with a 1/2-inch 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide shooter, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth shooter. The Micromax In Note 1's battery rated at 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging as well as reverse charging via USB Type-C. 5GHz Wi-Fi is also supported.

Micromax In 1b

(Image credit: Micromax)

The more affordable Micromax In Ib is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35. MediaTek HyperEngine is present once again for improved gaming performance. It comes in two variants - 2 + 32GB and 4 + 64GB. With In 1b, you are looking at a 6.52-inch HD+ display. The 8MP front camera is housed in a waterdrop notch. On the back is a 13MP f/1.8 primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor.

It houses a large 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging over USB Type-C as well as reverse charging. Other features include a rear-mounted physical fingerprint scanner, gradient metallic finishes in green, purple and blue colour options.

Micromax is highlighting Performance as the key focus this time, with emphasis on gaming, too. The clean stock Android experience is the icing on the cake with no bloatware or system ads. On top of that, the company has also promised two years of updates. Both the phones come with a dedicated Google Assistant button.