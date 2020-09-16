Mi 10T Pro certifications reveal storage variants - possible India launch

While Xiaomi has primarily focused on the budget and mid-tier smartphones in India, after a long hiatus the company recently launched its flagship device Mi 10 in the country. It now looks like that the Chinese tech conglomerate is getting serious about expanding its portfolio.

Now it looks like Xiaomi is bringing another premium flagship device – Mi 10T Pro to India. The phone had received certification from the BIS (Bureau of India Standards) earlier this week hinting at an imminent launch.

Additionally, the phone has also been certified at FCC, which resulted in some key details about the device becoming available. The certification reveals that the phone may come in two different variants - M2007J3SG and M2007J3SY and will have MIUI 12 running out of the box.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Giga) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Giga)

The listing states that the phone may be available in two different storage and memory combinations – 8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB. Whilst connectivity options may include 5G, LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. Since the phone is reportedly 5G capable, it is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Apart from the premium Mi 10T pro, rumours suggest that the Mi 10T series may include two more devices, the vanilla Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Lite.

What we already know, thanks to the constant leaks and rumours, is that the phone may sport a design similar to its predecessor and might sport a 108-megapixel quad- -camera setup. It is rumoured that the Mi 10T Pro will be available in grey colour option and will sport a 144Hz display and may have 4500 mAh battery pack.

The phones are expected to launch in September and the BIS certification suggests that the launch announcement may happen soon. Hence now let us wait for the official unveiling of the new flagship series from Xiaomi.

Via: 91Mobiles