Xiaomi Mi 10T flagship leaked by temporary Amazon listing

Xiaomi’s second flagship series of the year, the Mi 10T is said to mark its debut this month. Before the company could make things official, Amazon seems to have ruined the party.

Amazon Spain had listed (which has since been deleted) the Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship duo, the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10 a couple of days ago. The listing revealed several key features of the device and also gave un a glimpse on how the device will look like.

(Image credit: Giga)

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro specs

As per the Amazon listings, the Mi 10 Pro will sport a 108MP primary camera followed by three more sensors completing the quad-camera stack. While the vanilla Mi 10 is said to pack in a 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear. The surfaced image also suggests that the phones might come with a similar camera module and overall similar design.

(Image credit: Giga)

To the front, there is a punch-hole cutout that sports the selfie camera and it looks very tiny, at least in the images. The phone’s front will be dominated by an almost full-screen display with little bezels on each side. Both the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10 are said to come with a Full HD+ panel. The duo is also said to pack in 144Hz refresh rate panel. The image also suggests that Xiaomi could bring the side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Mi 10T instead of an in-display fingerprint scanner. They are also said to pack in a 5,000mAh battery.

The Amazon listing also confirmed the Snapdragon 865 SoC on the devices. One can also see the 5G logo on the devices. As far as the listed pricing goes, the Mi 10 Pro 8GB + 128GB variant was listed for 666 euros which is roughly around Rs 58,000 and the 8GB + 256GB variant was listed for 675 euros(~Rs 58,700). The Xiaomi Mi 10 was listed for 547 euros for the 6GB + 128GB variant which is around Rs 47,600.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T series is expected to launch in Europe first and later make it to India as well.

Via: Giga