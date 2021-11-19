MediaTek’s Filogic chips add next-gen wireless connectivity to IoT devices

MediaTek has announced its new flagship 5G chipset that aims to bring next-gen performance for smartphones. This new SoC, in collaboration with TSMC, is the world’s first chipset made with a 4nm fabrication process and has a powerful Arm’s Corte X2 core.

Apart from this, the Taiwanese fabless chip maker has announced a couple of new chipsets for future IoT devices bringing advanced wireless connectivity features like WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

These new chipsets called - MediaTek Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A come integrated with a microprocessor (MCU), AI-engine, and power management unit or PMU that in tandem will help devices like smart displays, smart speakers and other connected devices to perform better.

MediaTek Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A

(Image credit: MediaTek)

According to the company, these SoC are power efficient, carry a small form factor, will offer reliance connectivity, provide enhanced security and ensure that the IoT devices are better adaptable to the smart features on offer. Most importantly, these SoCs will allow smart devices to offer reliable WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity simultaneously.

While both the Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A support 1T1R Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz connectivity apart from advanced Wi-Fi features like target wake time (TWT), MU-MIMO, quality of service (QoS) etc, the Filogic 130A has an additional audio digital signal processor (DSP) that allows device makers to integrate voice assistants and other services into their products seamlessly.

The presence of this DSP will mean that your smart speakers and displays will hear the voice commands in noisy environments. It adds features like more accurate far-field voice processing, always on ways-on microphone capabilities with voice activity detection, and trigger word support.

AMD RZ600 Series Wi-Fi 6E Module

(Image credit: MediaTek)

Apart from the three key SoCs, MediaTek and AMD have collaboratively built a new solution to enhance WiFi reception for computing devices. The new AMD RZ600 comes with a built-in MediaTek Filogic 330P chipset offering better signal reception and faster WiFi speeds with low latency.

Desktops and laptops equipped with AMD RZ600 will be available in the market starting next year.

