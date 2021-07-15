Maxima Max Pro X4 budget smartwatch to launch in India on July 18

Maxima, a brand that is known for its classic watches, will launch a new smartwatch in India soon. The company is slated to launch the Maxima Max Pro X4 budget smartwatch on July 18.

Ahead of the official launch on July 18, the Amazon listing has revealed all the specifications and features of the smartwatch. Not only that, but we also know the pricing of the smartwatch. The Maxima Max Pro X4 is also part of Amazon Prime Day 2021 new launches.

Maxima Max Pro X4 price in India and availability

The Maxima Max Pro X4 will be launched in India on July 18 at 12 noon, but the Amazon listing has already revealed the price. The Maxima Max Pro X4 will be priced at Rs 3,799. The budget smartwatch is expected to go on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021 starting July 26. Check out Maxima Max Pro X4 on AmazonView Deal

Maxima Max Pro X4 specs and features

(Image credit: Amazon)

Starting off with the visuals, the Maxima Max Pro X4 comes with a 1.3-inch touch screen display with up to 380 nits for an enhanced viewing experience under direct sunlight. The watch weighs just 22 grams and it comes in a sleek form factor. The Maxima Max Pro X4 will be available in black mesh band, blue silicone band, and gray silicone band strap options.

The Maxima Max Pro X4 comes with a heart rate monitor to track your vitals 24/7 and there is also a SpO2 monitor to measure the blood-oxygen levels. While it comes with a smartwatch look, deep down like most budget wearables, the Maxima Max Pro X4 is also a fitness tracker. It supports over ten sports modes such as football, badminton, swimming, rope skipping, walking, running, cycling, yoga, basketball, and more. It comes with a Realtek chipset for performance.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Some of the utility features of the watch include a stopwatch, weather forecast, breathing training, and screen sleep. In terms of smart features, you get notifications from the paired phone, call alerts (reject option), find my phone, camera shutter, and other app notifications.

On a single charge, the Maxima Max Pro X4 is rated to last up to 15 days of typical usage which is pretty much common in the budget smartwatch category. With normal usage, the battery life comes down to 10 days and with heavy usage, the battery is said to last about six days.

Other features include IP68 dust and water resistance rating, customizable watch faces, pedometer, step counter, calorie count, and Coolwear app support.

