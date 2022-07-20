Madhavan's Rocketry all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video - All details here

Audio player loading…

The dream project of actor R Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, released in theatres on july 1. And a week later, in a Twitter exchange, Madhavan, who is also the director-producer of the film, said that he was in no hurry to release the movie on the OTT platform.

The film, based on the eventful and also tragic life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage, has had a good run in the theatres.

Amazon Prime Video today announced that it would be streaming the hit movie from July 26. Amazon Prime, which has scheduled its Prime Day in India on July 23 and 24, probably thought it fit to come up with a biggie to go with its shopping extravaganza. For, Amazon Prime Video always comes up with an entertainment package to coincide with its shopping festival. Last year, for the Prime Day, the platform came up with 8-day entertainment package. This year, it had said that it would announce two highly anticipated titles closer to Prime Day. Probably, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is one of them.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect - Hindi version not to stream now

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect stars R Madhavan in the lead and is also his directorial debut. It features, among others, Simran, Ranjit Kapoor, and includes a special cameo role by Suriya. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the film starting July 26 in Tamil, along with Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada language dubs on the service. As you can see, the Hindi version of the film, which has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, has been held back as it is still doing well in the Hindi circuit. So Madhavan is, in a sense, right about not releasing the film on OTT anytime soon. He was probably referring to the Hindi version.

This biographical drama is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed for espionage and imprisoned in 1994. The film chronicles his achievements, his passion for the country's space mission, his dedication and the accusation that eventually became the biggest personal and professional setback of his life. It is an emotionally charged human narrative.

(Image credit: YouTube)

"It’s an incredible honour for me to be able to bring this story to life," said Madhavan. "I’m truly humbled by all the love that the movie has already received and am quite excited to see what new milestones hold next for our film with streaming. Essaying this role and helming this incredible story of Nambi Sir was very crucial, and I’m glad that we will be able to reach many more households to inspire, enlighten and entertain through Amazon Prime Video," he added.

Prime Video is available in India at no extra cost with Prime membership for Rs 1499 annually or Rs 179 monthly, new customers can find out more at www.amazon.in/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

Customers can also watch Rocketry: The Nambi Effect by subscribing to Prime Video Mobile Edition. Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user, mobile-only plan currently available for Airtel Prepaid customers. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.