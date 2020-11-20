Lypertek Levi brings most of the Tevi goodness for just Rs 4,999

Lypertek Levi true wireless earbuds are now available in India. The Lypertek Levi is a follow-up to one of the best TWS, Lypertek Tevi which is one of the best in the sub Rs 10,000 category.

The Lypertek Levi is the younger sibling of the Tevi. The brand has announced Levi for the Indian market today and it is cheaper than the Tevi TWS. While it misses out the top of the line audio specs to make it affordable, the Lypertek Levi doesn’t compromise on things like battery life, design, and connectivity.

Pricing and availability

The LyperTek Levi is priced at Rs 4,999 and is now available on Headphone Zone . It is available in Black colour option only.

(Image credit: Lypertek)

Lypertek Levi specs and features

The Lypertek Levi is an in-ear style TWS without stem design. You get interchangeable eartips in the box for a secure and comfortable fit. The carry case has four LED indicators which will show you how much juice is left. Levi uses the same 6mm, dynamic drivers that were found on Tevi. However, the drivers are made from neodymium rather than the graphene as we’d seen on the Tevi.

It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and supports SBC and AAC codecs are supported. The buds are also IPX5 rated for protection against water which means you can use it for workouts and gym sessions. The company says that it will offer uncompromised audiophile-grade sound in a truly wireless form factor and a much smaller form factor.

The Lypertek Levi can last up to 8 hours on a single charge and with the included case, it can full charge the buds 5 times. This takes the total battery tally to 48 hours. It uses a Type-C port for charging. A quick 15-minute charge will offer up to 2 hours of playback. It also supports wireless charging in case you have a compatible smartphone or a wireless charger.

The earbuds also offer ambient sound mode which lets the outside sound go through. For controls, the Lypertek Levi has a unique button placement that eliminates accidental button presses. With buttons on either side of the TWS, you can control your music playback, answer calls, activate the ambient sound mode, and activate voice assistant.