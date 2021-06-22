Lava Probuds TWS launched at Rs 2,199 in India

Lava has entered the true wireless audio segment in India. The company has now unveiled Lava Probuds TWS as the brand’s first wireless earbuds.

As you’d expect, this is a budget true wireless stereo earbuds with some good set of features and a price tag that won’t burn your pocket.

(Image credit: Lava)

Lava Probuds TWS price in India and availability

The Lava Probuds true wireless earbuds is priced at Rs 2,199 and is available in Black colour. The TWS will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Lava e-store starting from June 24. Also, during the first sale the Lava Probuds TWS will be available for Re 1, but only limited stocks. Buy Lava Probuds on Amazon | Flipkart at Rs 2,199View Deal

Lava Probuds TWS specs and features

The Lava Probuds harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 chipset at its core with a 10-meter range. For audio, the TWS comes with 11.6mm dynamic drivers with an emphasis on bass. The earbuds also come with instant pair and wake features that allow your phone and the TWS to pair quickly.

Just like most of the budget TWS, the Lava Probuds are also IPX5 sweat and water-resistant which means you can use them for gym and workout sessions. These are also in-ear style design TWS with a stem which should offer a better fit - even for running.

(Image credit: Lava)

As for the controls, the Lava Probuds offer intuitive Intuitive gestures for music control. There are also microphones on each bud, so these can be used for calls as well. The earbuds also offer support for voice assistants - Siri and Google Assistant.

On a single, the Lava Probuds true wireless earbuds are rated to last up to 25 hours including the charging case. The buds offer 5 hours of playback and 20 hours from the case which is an additional 4 charge cycle. The case comes with a 500mAh battery while each bud carries a 55mAh battery unit.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!