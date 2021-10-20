Is JioPhone Next set for sale from around Diwali? Buzz starts

The buzz is back on the much-delayed Reliance and Google's 4G smartphone, JioPhone Next. The phone, which was supposed to be launched in September, is now expected to launch around Diwali, which falls on November 4. The phone was spotted on the Google Play Console website, with the listing confirming its key specifications and features.

Announced at the Reliance's AGM earlier this year, JioPhone Next is touted to be the cheapest 4G phone in India. It is rumoured to have a starting price of around Rs 5,000. With Reliance Jio data pack and other offers from banks, the price may even be lower than that.

JioPhone Next specs and details: What we know so far

(Image credit: Reliance)

The Google Play console listing was spotted by tipster Ankit, who is @TechnoAnkit1 on Twitter. His tweet reveals that the JioPhone Next will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 215 chipset (QM215) along with Adreno 306 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The handset will sport an HD+ display with 720 x 1440-pixels resolution and will run on Android 11(Go Edition). The smartphone could also come with a 5.5-inch display, along with a 13MP rear camera and a 2MP selfie shooter. JioPhone Next is expected to have 2,500mAh battery. It may offer up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of in-built storage.

The phone is also expected to come with automatic text read-aloud, language translation, voice assistant, augmented reality camera filters and other popular features.

Previous leaks had it that the phone will run a unique version of Android that has been designed to work seamlessly on phones with extremely low-specced phones. It will also include customized Google Assistant, Chrome Go, Camera Go and Duo Go. The camera app on the phone will also be customized and will come with in-built Snapchat filters.

An official announcement is on cards in a few more days.