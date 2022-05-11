iQoo Neo 6 is possibly reaching the Indian shores with tweaked specifications

Audio player loading…

iQoo Neo 6 recently made its China debut and the smartphone is all set to reach the Indian markets. 91Mobiles has reported, courtesy Mukul Sharma, that iQoo is going to bring the first Neo series smartphone to India. The device is going to be priced between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000.

Another major highlight regarding the device is that the Indian variant will be a bit different from the Chinese variant in terms of specifications. As for the specifications, the Chinese variant of the smartphone ships with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM along with 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It is based on the Android 12 operating system with Funtouch OS on top.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2MP portrait shooter. At the front, the smartphone has a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The device draws power from a 4,700mAh battery along with 80W fast charging support.

Could iQoo Neo 6 be the cheapest phone in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset?

Until now, the Indian market has witnessed multiple devices running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. While there are premium devices like OnePlus 10 Pro, and iQoo 9 Pro running on the mentioned processor, the market also has Moto Edge 30 Pro, a cheaper phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Considering the fact that Neo 6 has the same processor, we can expect it to replace the Moto offering as the cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in India. Nonetheless, we can also see the Indian variant of the Neo 6 running on a different processor which will save it from competing against one of its own siblings.

