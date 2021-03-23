Intel Evo-based Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon launched in India

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon has been launched in India today as Lenovo’s new premium flagship product. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon will take on the likes of the new MacBook M1, Dell XPS 13, and more. Also, this is a different laptop compared to the regular Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i which was launched back in August 2020.

As always, the key feature of the Yoga series laptop is its form factor, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon weighs under 1 kilogram and is also MIL standard certified this time for added durability. The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is for those who need style as well as performance on the go.

Thanks to the new Moon White façade, the Slim 7i Carbon has a soft, smooth look that brings style and thanks to the 11th Gen processors from Intel, the machine is also Intel Evo certified - which means you get your work done, in style.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon specs

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is built with Aerospace-grade aluminium with three layers of painting on the black base which takes about 6 to 9 hours to achieve the Moon White colour with a matte finish. The Slim 7i Carbon is also certified for nine MIL-STD-810G military-grade standard to withstand dust-resistant, extreme temperature-resistant, and even drop test.

You get a 13.3-inch QHD+ IPS screen with 2,560 x 1,440 pixels resolutions. It is a 16:10 aspect ratio, 91% screen to body ratio, 100% sRGB coverage, 300 nits of brightness, and it is also Dolby Vision certified. The machine comes with 3mm bezels around the screen and weighs just 966 grams. It has a thickness of 14.25mm. The Slim 7i is also fingerprint resistant thanks to the anti-fingerprint property.

Under the hood, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is powered by an 11th Gen Core i7 processor with 16GB LPDDR4 RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD. However, both are not upgradable. The laptop is also Intel Evo platform certified which mean it is verified by Intel for real-life world performance and has gone through multiple testing and validation during the design stage.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

In terms of battery life, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon comes with a 50Whr battery with 15 hours of video playback or up to 13 hours of productive work. There is also quick charge support which offers 2 hours of video playback with just 15 minutes of charge.

There is an IR camera for security as well as video calls. You get a headphone and mic combo, a USB Type-C port, and two thunderbolt ports. The Type-C port is capable of charging and also supports an external display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Iris Xe graphics, Windows 10 OS, high-efficiency thermals, Q control, Bluetooth 5.1, and Intelligence thermal cooling system.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon price in India and availability

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is priced at Rs 1,19,990 and will go on sale via Lenovo e-store from March 23 and will be available on offline stores and online retail stores starting March 25.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!