Infinix X3 Smart TVs offer high-end specs under Rs 20,000

Infinix has been trying to make an impact in the Indian electronics market for a long time. Moving further, the brand has rolled out the Infinix X3 range of smart TVs in India. The range consists of two variants, including a 32-inch HD TV and a 43-inch Full HD smart TV.

Both of them are based on the Android 11 TV operating system. Apart from that, the TVs feature Google Play services support, 1GB RAM, 36W speaker setup, along with EPIC 3.0 picture engine. Both the smart TVs come with a stand to adjust the position according to the user's preference.

Inifnix X3 Smart TVs pricing and availability

Infinix X3 smart TV's 32-inch variant is available for Rs 11,999, and the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 19,999. Both the variants will be available for pre-booking from March 12 to March 16 via Flipkart.

All the customers who opt for pre-booking will also get Infinix Snokor (iRocker) true wireless earbuds at a price of Rs 1 instead of their original price, which is Rs 1,499.

Infinix X3 Smart TVs specifications

Infinix X3 32-inch variant offers a screen resolution of 1366x768 pixels, and a 43-inch FHD variant will have a screen resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The TVs come up with EPIC Engine 3.0 to enhance the image processing quality by delivering contrast, sharpness, clarity, and colour. The TVs also support HLD and HDR 10 and have 400 nits of peak brightness.

The 32-inch variant of Infinix X3 offers 20W audio output. ON the other hand, the 43-inch variant will deliver 36W sound output. Both the smart TVs also support Dolby Stereo. Via the Google Play Store, users can also install and use OTT applications like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus Hotstar, etc.

The products house a Realtek 64-bit Cortex-A55 quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Additional features of the devices consist of RJ45 port, AV input, 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI ARC, smart Bluetooth remote, dual-band WiFi, etc.

