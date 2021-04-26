Infinix Hot 10 Play goes for first sale today on Flipkart at 12 noon

The Infinix Hot 10 Play, which was launched in India on April 19, is now set to go live on sale today at 12 noonon Flipkart. This is a direct successor to the Infinix Hot 10 which launched in India as the cheapest smartphone to feature 6GB RAM.

In all fairness, the Infinix Hot 10 Play is a watered down version of Hot 10, and comes with some specs dialed down. But it does keep the key elements of the Hot 10 which are a big battery, a massive display, and a gaming-centric chipset.

Infinix Hot 10 Play: Price and availability

The Infinix Hot 10 Play has been priced at Rs 8,499, and is available from today on Flipkart. The Hot 10 Play is available in four colour options ㅡ Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and Seven degree Purple.

In terms of offers, the smartphone will be available for a Rs 2,500 discount which is included in the pricing, along with a 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users, 10% off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first-time transaction, besides the possibility of an EMI.

Specs and features

One of the biggest selling points of the Infinix Hot 10 Play is the MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor built using 12nm FinFET technology and has a clock speed of 2.3GHz. This makes the smartphone ideal for gaming at this price point as it also features a MediaTek Hyper Engine game suite that streamlines Wi-Fi and LTE reception. The Infinix Hot 10 Play has only one variant that features 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage along with a MicroSD card slot.

As for what's outside the phone, it has a 6.82-inch HD+ dot drop notch display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.6% screen to body ratio, and brightness of up to 440 nits. The display is protected by NEG glass on the front.

For photography, it comes with a dual rear camera setup which has a 13MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture that supports wide selfie and AR emojis.

The other selling point of the Hot 10 Play is its 6,000mAh battery which according to the company lasts up to 23 hours on video playback. The device runs on Android 10 based on XOS 7 skin.