India Vs Sri Lanka T20I – How to live stream the T20I cricket series

Just days after India beat the West Indies 4-0 in the three-match T20I series, India will lock horns with the Sri Lankan national cricket team. This Sri Lanka tour of India comprises 3 T20I games starting today followed by a series of two Test matches.

Two of the three T20 Internationals will be played at the picturesque ground of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh while the first T20I will be played today in Lucknow. The first test match will be played in Mohali starting March 4 and the second test match will be a day-night game which will be played in Bengaluru and will start on March 12.

Here’s a quick look at the schedule

India vs Sri Lanka home series 2022 schedule

February 24, Thursday – First T20I - Lucknow

February 26, Saturday - Second T20I - Dharamsala

February 27, Sunday - Third T20I - Dharamsala

March 4, Friday - First Test 一 Mohali

March 12, Saturday - Second Test (D/N) 一 Bengaluru

These T20 games can be considered to be a testbed for the upcoming World T20 championship that is slated to be held in October this year in Australia. Both the teams are looking to test their bench strength and want to ensure that all the players who are scheduled to take part in the world cup get some match practice.

Sri Lanka was comprehensively beaten by Australia in the recently concluded five-match series played down under. While Australians won the first four games easily, Sri Lanka managed to sneak in a victory in the last and final game of the series – with just 1 ball remaining.

India, on the other hand, faced the Windies who despite not being in the best of their forms gave team India a tough fight. Though the scoreline of 3-0 doesn’t justify the close encounters that we witnessed.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka T20 Series online

All the three T20 games in the series can be watched via Star Sports. The matches will start at 7 PM and can be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Additionally, the games will be streamed online by Disney Plus Hotstar as well. In case you do not have a DTH subscription, DD National will also broadcast these matches.

In case you do not have a Disney Plus Hotstar subscription, you can buy one for Rs. 499 or Rs 899 a year and the premium plan costs you Rs. 1499 a year. Apart from the matches, subscribing to Disney Plus Hotstar gives you access to a ton of other content like movies, web series, sports, TV channels and more.

Additionally, Jio has also confirmed that the matches will be streaming via Jio TV as well. Though this will only be available in case you have a Jio connection and have the Jio TV app installed on your phone.

Team India squad for Sri Lanka series

Rohit Sharma (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Avesh Khan.

Head Coach: Rahul Dravid

