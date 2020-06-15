India launches website to check healthcare supplies in real time - a step for Covid-19 relief

India launched with the Aarogya Setu as a means to track and monitor the spread of Covid-19 in India. Now, it has followed it up with a web-based application to track the entire healthcare supply chain across the country.
Called 'Aarogyapath', the digital solution provides real-time availability and access to critical healthcare supplies for manufacturers, suppliers and consumers. The website can be accessed right here.
This is part of the government's initiatives to enhance technology enablement in its efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected close to 302,000 people in the country resulting in over 9,000 deaths over the past three months.
#CoronaVirusUpdates:✅India's #COVID19 recovery rate crosses 51%; improves to 51.08% as on June 15, 2020. 📍Steady improvement in India's COVID-19 recovery rate since #lockdown initiation on March 25, 2020👇#IndiaFightsCorona@ICMRDELHIVia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/YLKz01Bw6xJune 15, 2020
Earlier, the federal administration had launched the Aarogya Setu while other states had come out with similar apps to provide assistance for patients and travellers. When contacted, officials in the Press Information Bureau confirmed that a mobile app could be on the way soon in order to facilitate easier access to the new Aarogyapath website.
A government statement said the integrated public platform can help customers effectively tackle several issues including dependence on limited suppliers for medicines, access to these suppliers and the time taken to research quality healthcare products. For the manufacturers, the website will provide connectivity to suppliers and customers.
AarogyaPath, a web-based solution for the Healthcare Supply Chain was launched today by OSD to MoH&FW Shri Rajesh Bhushan in presence of DG CSIR. Dr.@VijayChauthiawale, Pharma Sector Expert and JS MSME Mr. Sudhir Garg were Guests of Honour #CSIRFightsCovid19 @shekhar_mande pic.twitter.com/TMKkgJ92uYJune 12, 2020
The CSIR expects this website to fill a critical gap in the last-mile delivery of healthcare within the country through enhanced availability of information and easier and affordable access to healthcare supplies. The move is also expected to create business opportunities through establishing direct and easy access to buyers and their requirements.
Morerover, the website also provides information that can help customers reach pathological labs, medical stores and hospitals in the vicinity with ease.
The federal government had released the Aarogya Setu app on April 14 to track Covid-19 infections more actively and accurately. The app, which is available on both Play Store on Android and App Store on iOS, supports 11 Indian languages, and was part of efforts to use digital technologies to limit the spread of the disease.