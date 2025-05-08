Top medical device maker Masimo confirms cyberattack, says products may be delayed

Masimo Corporation files new report with the SEC confirming attack

It says it suffered a cyberattack that crippled operations

No threat actors claimed responsibility yet

Masimo Corporation has confirmed suffering a cyberattack which crippled its operation and forced it to shut down parts of its infrastructure to address the problem.

In a new 8-K form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Masimo said that it spotted unauthorized activity on its on-premise network on April 27, 2025.

It responded by activating its incident response protocols and isolating impacted systems, and brought in third-party cybersecurity experts to analyze the attack, and notified law enforcement.

Get Keeper Personal for just $1.67/month, Keeper Family for just $3.54/month, and Keeper Business for just $7/month ​Keeper is a cybersecurity platform primarily known for its password manager and digital vault, designed to help individuals, families, and businesses securely store and manage passwords, sensitive files, and other private data. It uses zero-knowledge encryption and offers features like two-factor authentication, dark web monitoring, secure file storage, and breach alerts to protect against cyber threats. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Ransomware or not?

The investigation is still ongoing, Masimo said, but confirmed that the attack crippled its operations: “As a result of the incident, certain of the company’s manufacturing facilities have been operating at less than normal levels, and the company’s ability to process, fulfill, and ship customer orders timely has been temporarily impacted,” the filing says.

“The company has been working diligently to bring the affected portions of its network back online, restore normal business operations and mitigate the impact of the incident.”

Attacks that force companies to shut down parts of their IT network usually end up being ransomware.

However, since Masimo’s cloud systems seem to be unaffected by the attack, this might not be the case. The investigation is still ongoing, so we’ll just have to wait and see. Also, no threat actors have claimed responsibility for the attack just yet.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Masimo is a US-based medical technology company that develops noninvasive monitoring solutions like pulse oximetry and brain function monitoring.

Healthcare organizations are often the targets of ransomware attacks, since they generate and hold huge amounts of highly sensitive information. Medical data can be resold on the dark web for profit, or used in targeted phishing attacks and identity theft.

Via BleepingComputer