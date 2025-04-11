Top US sensor maker Sensata hit by worrying ransomware attack

US sensor maker Sensata confirms suffering a ransomware attack

It also confirmed losing sensitive files

An investigation is currently ongoing

Sensata, a large US sensor maker, suffered a ransomware attack that crippled parts of its operations.

In a new 8-K form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier this week, Sensata said that it experienced a “ransomware incident that has encrypted certain devices” in its network.

The attack “temporarily impacted” the company’s operations, the filing further states, including shipping, receiving, manufacturing production, and “various other support functions.”

Hours to attack

Upon spotting the intrusion, the company activated its response protocols, which include taking parts of its network offline, bringing in third-party forensics experts, as well as notifying the relevant authorities. Sensata said it was currently investigating the attack and that it has no timeline on when it might resume operations as normal.

The company also said that it lost some files in the attack, but did not detail which one and what was on them.

“The company is working to identify and review the files involved and will take additional actions as appropriate based on its review, including notifying individuals and regulatory authorities in accordance with applicable law,” it said in the filing.

Sensata also said it didn’t expect the incident to have a material impact on its financial results and operations for the three months ending on June 30 2025, “however, the full scope and impact of this incident is not yet known and could result in a future determination that the incident will be material to the company's financial statements and results of operations.”

At this time, no threat actors have assumed responsibility for the attack, but it may be the case that Sensata’s name pops up on a data leak website, since that is also part of the pressure tactic that hackers use to get the victim to pay the ransom demand.

Via The Register