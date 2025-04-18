Food retail giant behind several major US supermarket brands confirms data stolen in major ransomware breach

INC Ransom recently added Ahold Delhaize to its data leak site

The company confirmed losing sensitive data in the attack

The investigation is still ongoing, so users should be wary

Ahold Delhaize, one of the world's largest food retail groups, has confirmed it lost sensitive data from its US business in a November 2024 cyberattack.

The confirmation came after the threat actor responsible, INC Ransom, added the company to its data leak website, sharing sample documents they claim were stolen in the attack.

"Based on our investigation to date, certain files were taken from some of our internal U.S. business systems," an Ahold Delhaize spokesperson told BleepingComputer. "Since the incident was detected, our teams have been working diligently to determine what information may have been affected."

Under investigation

In early November 2024, Ahold Delhaize disclosed a cybersecurity incident which forced it to shut down parts of its IT infrastructure.

"This issue and subsequent mitigating actions have affected certain Ahold Delhaize USA brands and services including a number of pharmacies and certain e-commerce operations," the company said back then.

The company said that it was still investigating the incident, and if it determines that customer data was taken, it would notify affected individuals.

"If we determine that personal data was impacted, we will notify affected individuals as appropriate. In addition, we have notified and updated law enforcement," Ahold Delhaize added.

Until the investigation concludes, we won’t know how many (if any) customers are at risk, but it’s worth mentioning that Ahold Delhaize is a Dutch-Belgian multinational retail and wholesale holding company, operating some 7,910 stores across Europe, the United States, and Indonesia, and serving around 72 million customers weekly.

The company’s spokesperson told the publication that all of its stores and e-commerce services are open and operational, and that customers should not face any problems as a result of the breach.