Top math software and services platform still offline following ransomware attack

MathWorks confirmed suffering a ransomware attack

It is bringing systems online but the process is taking time

No threat actors have yet claimed responsibility

MathWorks, a prominent mathematical computing software developer, has confirmed suffering a ransomware attack that crippled its operations.

In an announcement published on a dedicated status page, the company said the attack happened almost two weeks ago, and it still hasn’t been fully remedied. The company did start to tentatively bring operations back online.

“MathWorks experienced a ransomware attack. We have notified federal law enforcement of this matter. The attack affected our IT systems,” the status page reads. “Some of our online applications used by customers became unavailable, and certain internal systems used by staff became unavailable, beginning on Sunday, May 18. We have brought many of these systems back online and are continuing to bring other systems back online with the assistance of cybersecurity experts.”

Negotiations ongoing?

The newest update, posted on May 27, says MATLAB Answers, Cloud Center, and File Exchange, have been restored for existing users. The latter is operating “in a degraded state with file viewing and GitHub sync not yet enabled.”

MathWorks is best known for MATLAB and Simulink, two popular solutions used worldwide for data analysis, simulation, and model-based design in engineering and scientific applications, with its products used by more than 100,000 organizations and more than 5 million customers across the world.

At press time, there was no information about the perpetrators, as no threat actors have yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and crucial details are still missing.

We don’t know who the threat actors are, or if they stole any sensitive company or customer data from MathWorks’ systems, as is the usual practice with ransomware attacks.

One of the possibilities is that the attackers are currently negotiating with the company, which is why the details are being kept hidden.

Via BleepingComputer