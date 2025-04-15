Top kidney dialysis firm hit by damaging ransomware attack

DaVita confirms ransomware attack in new SEC form

It was forced to shut down parts of its infrastructure to remedy

The scope of the attack is not fully known yet

DaVita, a major American healthcare company specializing in kidney care, has suffered a ransomware attack that forced it to temporarily suspend parts of its operations.

In a new 8-K form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), DaVita said that in mid-April 2025, it became aware of a “ransomware incident” that encrypted certain elements of its network.

“Upon discovery, we activated our response protocols and implemented containment measures, including proactively isolating impacted systems,” the company said, adding that it is currently working to assess and remediate the incident, and that it has brought third-party cybersecurity experts to assist.

Supply chain attack

Despite its quick reaction, the attack still managed to disrupt the company’s operations, it was confirmed.

Still, work continues: “The incident is impacting some of our operations, and while we have implemented interim measures to allow for the restoration of certain functions, we cannot estimate the duration or extent of the disruption at this time,” the filing concluded.

At the moment, the identity of the attackers, their ransom demands, or the nature of the stolen data, is not known.

According to CyberInsider, no threat actor has publicly taken credit for the attack, and we don’t know if any malware was used for the initial compromise.

Healthcare organizations are prime targets for cybercriminals and ransomware operators due to the vast amount of sensitive patient data they store.

Electronic health records, insurance details, and financial information make them a goldmine for attackers. Furthermore, many hospitals and clinics rely on outdated systems with known vulnerabilities that haven’t been patched, making them easy to exploit.

​DaVita is a major American healthcare company specializing in kidney care, particularly dialysis services for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). It is headquartered in Colorado, and operates more than 3,000 outpatient dialysis centers worldwide and 2,600 in the US.