Indian Government launches Aarogya Setu app to track Coronavirus infections

While there is no shortage of official and unofficial coverage surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the Indian government has just released an application named Aarogya Setu to track infections more actively and accurately. The app would be available on the Play Store on Android and App Store on iOS with supports for up to 11 Indian languages. Note that we didn’t find the app through the search at the time of writing this article.

This new move from the government is an effort to limit the spread of the disease to new areas using technology. And also a database of all the relevant public information about the novel Coronavirus.

Besides the main tracker feature, the app also lets you take a quick test to check if you have matching symptoms. It also gives alert notifications if you come, even unknowingly, in the vicinity of an infected person. However, your movement data will need to be tracked regularly to ensure the service works as intended.

On the first install, you’ll be asked to select a language and allow permission to use Bluetooth and GPS for tracking data. After that, a mobile number will be required to authenticate your entry, and then some personal data such as name, gender, age, profession are collected, which is skippable. The app in and of itself is just a one-page resource with a collection of official information regarding the virus that can be helpful to users.

Where to download the Aarogya Setu app?

Do note that there are many third-party applications on the Play Store with the term “Aarogya” or “Arogya” in them. Download only the official Android version of the app, and the iOS version is available as well. Apart from the Aarogya Setu app, the government has an official portal, MyGov.in, that also has updated essential information related to the virus.

