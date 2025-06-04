The growing shadow in healthcare: securing the vulnerable supply chain

In today’s hyper-connected healthcare environment, the supply chain has quietly become one of the sector’s most vulnerable digital frontiers. Once viewed purely as a logistical or procurement function, the modern healthcare supply chain now includes everything from pharmaceutical distributors and cloud-based software providers to diagnostic platforms and medical device manufacturers. This expansive ecosystem, while critical to patient care, is also under siege and must be protected.

Cybercriminals have recognized this opportunity. Rather than targeting hospitals directly, they are increasingly breaching third-party vendors to disrupt services, access sensitive data and hold patient-critical systems hostage. The implications are far-reaching, leading to delayed treatments, compromised medical equipment, shortages of critical supplies and the alarming risk of counterfeit or tampered materials entering the system.

As the NHS drives forward its transformation from analogue to digital, as part of the UK government’s plan to build an NHS Fit for the Future, the need for robust cybersecurity becomes even more pressing. Empowering individuals to take control of their own health is a powerful step forward, but it also expands the digital footprint that must be protected. To safeguard patient trust and ensure seamless, secure care delivery, defenses must now extend beyond hospital walls to every point in the healthcare supply chain.

Barry O'Connell Social Links Navigation General Manager, EMEA, Trustwave.

An overlooked entry point in a complex ecosystem

The very interdependence of today’s digitalized, interconnected network of the healthcare supply chain is increasingly putting the whole system at risk. Gone are the days of cybersecurity in healthcare being mainly focused on internal systems. Today, a vulnerability in a third-party supplier can be the weak link that opens the door to widespread disruption. Whether it’s patient records held by cloud providers, digital tools used in diagnostics, or the logistics systems that ensure timely delivery of medications, every component in this ecosystem is a potential target.

Trustwave’s latest research report reveals that vulnerabilities in third-party systems or devices can have cascading effects for healthcare organizations. To maximize harmful impact, cybercriminals target healthcare software providers, knowing that compromising a single vendor could grant them access to multiple hospitals and healthcare facilities at once. A prime example of this was the 2022 ransomware attack on Advanced Computer Software Group, a major IT provider to the UK health and care sector. The breach, which exploited an account lacking multi-factor authentication, disrupted critical NHS services including NHS 111 and compromised the personal data of over 79,000 people, some of whom were receiving care in their own homes.

Ransomware attacks

Similarly, the ransomware attack on that pathology partnership, Synnovis, which occurred as recently as 2024, caused significant disruptions to NHS services in South East London. The attack affected all Synnovis IT systems and severely reduced the capacity to process pathology samples. This led to delays in diagnostics and treatment, with multiple patients negatively impacted and some procedures postponed or cancelled altogether.

Such incidents serve as a stark reminder that the stakes in healthcare are uniquely high. A ransomware attack doesn’t just lock files. It freezes operating theatres, delays chemotherapy, or prevents prescriptions from being processed. In the worst-case scenario, such threats can result in clinical errors or delayed diagnoses, with life-threatening consequences.

Hospitals and healthcare providers cannot afford prolonged downtimes. Cybercriminals are aware of this vulnerability, making the healthcare sector one of the most targeted industries. The pressure to pay ransom and restore services quickly makes it a prime target for financially motivated attackers.

Medical devices are particularly at risk. Imagine a compromised infusion pump or a malfunctioning ventilator caused by tampered firmware. These aren’t just hypothetical threats rather, very real possibilities in today’s increasingly dangerous cyber environment. In fact, as recently as January 2023, an insulin pump maker disclosed an IP address exposure The following month, an infusion pump provider acknowledged a vulnerability enabling unauthorized access to personal data. Soon after, a cardioverter defibrillator product reported a vulnerability leading to a data breach affecting over 1 million individuals.

Such incidents underscore a harsh reality: when cybersecurity fails in healthcare, it’s not just data, but lives that are at stake.

From national risk to global priority

In the UK, the NHS is one of the most trusted institutions and maintaining public confidence is vital. But cybersecurity cannot be tackled in isolation. The cyber threat to the healthcare sector is not just a national risk but a part of a broader, international challenge. It requires a coordinated and cooperative response, both within the UK and with partners across Europe and beyond.

One critical component to strengthening the healthcare supply chain’s cyber defenses is cross-border threat intelligence sharing, as the digital nature of healthcare means attacks can come from anywhere. UK institutions, cybersecurity companies and government agencies must work closely with their international counterparts to share threat intelligence, track criminal activity and respond rapidly to emerging risks. This includes monitoring forums where NHS-related data may be traded or discussed.

Shared intelligence is also only effective when it’s specific and actionable. The healthcare supply chain has unique challenges that require a tailored analysis. National bodies such as the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), in collaboration with industry consortia, should lead efforts to coordinate information-sharing networks tailored to healthcare.

Additionally, the NHS and private healthcare providers alike must begin to impose more stringent security standards on their vendors and partners. As best practice, contracts should clearly spell out responsibilities around breach notification, data protection and compliance with UK regulations such as the Data Protection Act and NHS DSP Toolkit standards. Adopting a zero-trust architecture can help mitigate the impact of supply chain breaches.

Efforts underway

Efforts to this effect are already underway, with the government drawing up the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill. Set to be introduced in Parliament in 2025, this Bill aims to bolster the UK's cyber defenses by expanding regulatory coverage to include more digital services and supply chains, both of which are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals.

With recent high-profile cyberattacks on critical public services such as the NHS underscoring the urgency, the Bill will address vulnerabilities in the nation’s critical infrastructure, ensuring that essential services like healthcare are better protected. It will also enhance reporting requirements to improve the government's understanding of emerging threats and provide regulators with the tools needed to proactively identify and address potential risks.

Alongside external collaboration and regulation, the internal cyber defenses of UK’s healthcare providers must also be brought up to par. That starts with culture. Frontline NHS staff and administrators must receive regular training on phishing, social engineering and password security. Moreover, implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA), robust access control and continuous monitoring significantly reduces the risk of future cyber attacks. Finally, legacy systems must be patched regularly and backup and data recovery plans should be tested and refined to ensure that healthcare services can bounce back quickly from any disruption.

Cybersecurity as public health duty

At the end of the day, securing the healthcare supply chain is not just a technical task, rather, it’s a duty of care. Patients trust their healthcare providers to keep their data and their lives safe. As the digital thread in healthcare becomes more essential to how we diagnose, treat and deliver care, this trust must extend to the technologies and the third-party suppliers our healthcare providers choose to partner with.

Recent cyber incidents in the healthcare supply chain are not isolated attacks. They are signals that action must be taken now and in collaboration to close the security gaps and protect the arteries of our healthcare system. Only through shared responsibility, strong standards and relentless vigilance can we ensure that the technologies meant to heal do not become the very vectors of harm.

We've compiled a list of the best Electronic Health Records software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro