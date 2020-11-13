Hyperx Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 launched in India

Kingston’s gaming sub-brand Hyperx has launched a new Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 surround sound for PC and PS4 gamers in India. This adds to the existing headset lineup from the company.

The Hyperx Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 surround sound comes at a price of Rs 6,490. It is currently available to purchase on Amazon India. It comes in three colour variants, which include Black, Gun Metal, and Red.

Hyperx Cloud Core 7.1 Gaming Headset: Details

The Hyperx Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1features virtual 7.1 surround sound. It is an addition to HyperX’s Cloud lineup of headsets. It features an advanced audio control box for convenient controls of headset volume, mic volume, mic mute, and an easily accessible toggle for turning 7.1 surround sound on and off.

The Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 also offers multi-platform compatibility with a USB audio control box for PC and PS4 and offers a 3.5mm connection for platforms with a 3.5mm port. It is certified by Discord and Teamspeak as well and comes with a detachable noise-canceling microphone.

The Cloud Core + 7.1 has an aluminum frame construction along with soft leatherette and memory foam which is similar to other HyperX headphones. It comes with a Dynamic, 53mm driver with neodymium magnets that is circumaural with a closed back.

It can reach frequencies from 15Hz to 25kHz and an impedance of 60Ω. It can produce a sound pressure level of 98dBSPL/mW at 1kHz. The Cloud Core + 7.1 weighs 309g and comes with a cable that is 1m in length.

As for the microphone it is electret condenser in nature and is unidirectional as well as noise-cancelling. This has a frequency response of 100Hz to 12kHz and weighs 71g with an individual cable length of 2m.