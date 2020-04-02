How to watch Sonic the Hedgehog: stream the new movie online anywhere

This live-action movie based on Sega's global blockbuster video game franchise was going great guns at the box office until the coronavirus crisis forced cinema closures all over the world. As a result, just mere weeks after hitting theatres, it has had its home streaming release date pushed forward and is now available for you to enjoy in your living room. Here's how to watch Sonic the Hedgehog online no matter where you are in the world.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) cheat sheet Released: 2020 Director: Jeff Fowler Cast: Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter Run time: 100 minutes Rating: PG

Having suffered wide derision when its first trailer was released, forcing the movie's animators to completely redesign the lead character, Sonic The Hedgehog has since gone on to become one of 2020's biggest hits so far.

The film follows the iconic video game hero who has served as mascot for the Japanese gaming brand Sega for the last 30 years.

Embracing his life on Earth, the wise-cracking lightning-footed blue blur finds his world turned upside down wen he knocks out an electrical power grid, sparking a battle between himself and Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

Thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak and the limitations placed on public gatherings, and movie fans now being bored stuck at home, studios are bringing forward home release dates. Read on and we'll explain how to watch Sonic The Hedgehog online from anywhere.

How to watch Sonic The Hedgehog from outside your country

While a great many of us are no doubt at home self-isolating in line with government guidance, the fact is you may still find yourself away from during these unprecedented times - in which case, a taste of home may just what the doctor ordered. Unfortunately, when it comes to watching your usual streaming services, from abroad, this isn't always possible due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy remedy. Downloading a VPN lets you to watch movies like Sonic The Hedgehog and much more no matter where you are in the world. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can keep streaming movies and TV shows anywhere.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Sonic The Hedgehog from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Sonic The Hedgehog: online streaming options in the US

Streaming Sonic The Hedgehog online in the US is easy and it's available to watch on a large number of services right now. The most familiar option for many will be Amazon Prime Video, which lets you purchase Sonic The Hedgehog in HD for $19.99. That means you get to keep the film to watch at home as much as you like just a few weeks after it hit theatres for not much more than the price of a cinema ticket. You don't have to be a Prime subscriber to buy movies outright on Prime Video, but members do benefit from a load of free content and can binge-watch shows like The Americans, Jamestown and Downton Abbey for free - there's even a FREE 30-day trial to let you check out Amazon's premium tier. If you want to watch Sonic The Hedgehog in 4K HDR, then you should head to iTunes which is offering the film in ultra HD. There's no confirmed date for when the film will be available to rent on digital platforms in the US, but we'd expect that option to become available within the next six weeks. Remember, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Sonic The Hedgehog just as if you were at home.

How to watch Sonic The Hedgehog online: UK streaming options

While there's a little bit more of a wait for UK film fans, the movie will still be hitting streaming services months earlier than had been previously planed. You can download and keep Sonic The Hedgehog online in the UK from April 27 through any number of streaming services, but you may feel most at home with Amazon Prime Video, where it's set to be priced at £13.99 to buy in HD. Or it's iTunes once more to grab it in 4K. And likewise, while the film doesn't come as part of the free Prime Video catalogue, there's plenty of great stuff that does - everything from Mr. Robot, Star Trek: Picard, and Justice League to Paddington 2 - so grab a FREE 1-month Prime trial and check it out. As with the US, there isn't a confirmed date for when the movie will be available to rent in the UK, but we suspect that option should become available at some point in May. Currently stuck in or out of the UK? Remember you can access all the normal services you would at home by using a VPN.

How to watch Sonic The Hedgehog online in Australia

While Amazon Australia doesn't appear to be a confirmed release date for Sonic The Hedgehog on its VOD service, Apple is showing an 'expected' release date of April 15 for the film Down Under on iTunes. However, anyone stuck in Australia for whatever reason wanting to watch Sonic online like they would in the US or UK can just use a VPN to point themselves back home and stream the movie via Prime Video or whatever other service they choose.

How to watch Sonic The Hedgehog online: stream the new 2020 movie in Canada

It's good news for movie fans in Canada as Sonic has been rush released to iTunes in the country and will be available in 4K experience and Dolby Vision - albeit for the hefty price of $24.99. And remember, if you find yourself in Canada and want to stream Sonic The Hedgehog online as you would at home, you can do so by using a VPN.