How to catch Ajith's Tamil hit Valimai on OTT platform - All details

Tamil star Ajith Kumar's Valimai is perhaps the most written about film for reasons that may not be immediately apparent. The action adventure movie has been in the making for a long time, and its release was delayed by two years thanks to the pandemic.

But Ajith's fans, who are a legion on the social media platforms, used to regularly trend the film seeking updates on its release and other info. 'Valimai update', as social media hashtag, became so popular, that even visiting English cricketers were besieged with the query, leading to funny banter. The most pouplar one involved the English and CSK (Chennai Super Kings) cricketer Moeen Ali.

As it happens, Valimai released in theatres on February 25. The movie was not received well by the critics, and it was panned as being nothing more than an average masala. But Ajith's fans, who are quite a phenomenon in Tamil Nadu, never let his films to be a flop. And Valimai has been 'declared' hit by the trade.

So when such a 'storied' movie is now set for OTT release, there is a lot of buzz in the air.

Valimai to stream on Zee5 from March 25

The wait is over! It’s here 🤩 Action, Style, Swag all gets updated on #ZEE5 on March 25th. #ValimaiOnZEE5 Don’t miss it!! 🔥🔥@ZEE5Tamil @ZeeTamil @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeTV @ZEE5Telugu @ZeeTVTelugu @ZEE5Kannada @ZeeKannada @SonyMusicSouth @sonymusicindia pic.twitter.com/PISrPpF185March 20, 2022 See more

The streamer Zee5 has announced the digital premiere of Valimai. The film will start streaming in multiple languages on Zee5 from March 25.

Valimai follows the story of a cop, whose honesty takes a toll on his family. He is asked to solve a series of crimes committed by a gang of motorbike-borne robbers. The movie played up Ajith’s passion for motorbikes in real life, with the actor performing most of the bike stunts without a body double. Ajith had been a Formula-3 racer in his own right in the early 2000s.

Huma Qureshi is the female lead, and young Telugu actor Karthikeya plays the antagonist in Valimai, which is directed by H Vinoth. Produced by by Boney Kapoor, the movie was also released in Hindi simultaneously. The film, however, failed to make any mark at the Hindi box office.

Valimai was the second collaboration between Ajith, Vinoth and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the remake of Bollywood hit Pink.

During the OTT premiere announcement, a large poster of 10,000 sqft. for the film was also unveiled by the streamer.