Hisense launches a range of smart LED TVs in India

Hisense, which announced their arrival in India a few days back, has now unveiled its entire lineup of smart LED TVs. The company is launching 6 different TVs ranging from 32-inches HD TV and going all the way up to 55-inches TVs with 4K resolution.

The company claims that all these TVs are made in India and will start retailing from August 6 onwards via Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliQ and Reliance Digital.

The New TVs from Hisense come with the Android 9 operating system and thus support downloading of applications from the Play Store. Other Google features like Google Assistant and Chromecast are also built-in. The bundled remote also comes with dedicated keys for YouTube, Netflix, Google Play, while the remote for the 4K TVs come with additional shortcut keys to DisneyPlus Hotstar and Prime Video.

Hisense smart LED TVs price and availability

The price of all the variants of Hisense TVs available to purchase starting tomorrow are as under:

Variant Price 55A71F Rs. 33,990 50A71F Rs. 29,990 43A71F Rs. 24,990 43A56E Rs. 20,990 40A56E Rs. 18,990 32A56E Rs. 11,990

According to Hisense, these are inaugural prices applicable from August 6 through August 9 only. The company will also offer a 5-year warranty on the panel as an introductory offer.

These TVs can be bought starting August 6 from via Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliQ and Reliance Digital.

Hisense smart LED TV Features

The 4K TVs from Hisense run on Android TV – 9 Pie operating system offering Play Store access and come with Dolby Vision HDR technology as well as Dolby Atmos sound. These TVs come with dual-band WiFi for faster internet connectivity and come with Bluetooth audio output that allows you to stream audio to your favourite speakers wirelessly.

In terms of built-in speakers, the 50-inch and above TVs come with 30W sound output while the 43-inch TVs come integrated with 24W speakers. The 32-inch variant comes equipped with 20W speakers. The 4K TVs also support a wide range of HDR formats including HDR10+ decoding, HDR10, and HLG. The company claims that the built-in Game Mode offers an unmatched and lag-free gaming experience.

The A56E range is the affordable smart TVs that come with slightly thicker bezel, DTS Studio Sound technology, Natural Color Enhancer and Noise Reduction technology that offers enhanced image quality.

Apart from these, Hisense will also bring its flagship TV 65-QLED, 58” and 70” UHD TVs apart from the 100-inch Laser TV, 86-inch 8K TVs and Dual Cell QLED TV shortly in India.