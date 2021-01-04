Hammer launches 'SOLO 3.0 Truly Wireless Earbuds'

Hammer, which calls itself as India's first 'athleisure tech brand' with audio products and fitness bands, has launched 'Hammer SOLO 3.0 Truly Wireless Stereo', its wireless earbuds, in India.

The 'Hammer SOLO 3.0 Truly Wireless Earbuds' come with individual earbuds for left and right. It offers 'Hi-Fi True stereo' sound with deep bass quality.

According to a press release from Hammer, listeners can connect both earbuds via Bluetooth and they can use them together as well as individually.

It is made with an auto sensor to turn the earbuds on and off automatically when the user opens or closes the lid of the charging case. The earbuds can also be manually set on or off by the touch sensor button. The device comes with a good battery backup, quick to charge that could last up to 3.5 hours on a single charge and a standby time that can touch 120 hours.

Key features of Hammer SOLO 3.0 Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Hammer Solo 3.0 earbuds offer the user liberty to stop and play as per their wish. It has been designed differently, giving an elongated look to the earbuds making them stylish in appearance. The design of the TWS earbuds helps maintain balance while operating and also keeps them from falling while performing different activities

The smart touch control in the earbuds makes it extremely user-oriented saving all the trouble in the smartest way in a single touch.

The Hammer TWS Solo 3.0 is equipped with the IPX3 international water-proofing standards making it ideal for water while performing various water sport activities.

The device comes along with a power case of 400 MAH battery and the Bluetooth facilitates cordless ease for the user.

Price and availability of Hammer SOLO 3.0 TWS

On the unveiling of the new product, Rohit Nandwani, COO, Hammer said, “We are delighted to introduce our first ever long TWS with volume controls. Hammer SOLO 3.0 TWS sets itself apart due to its multi-functional buttons and an in-built microphone feature."

It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The new Hammer SOLO 3.0 earbuds are priced at Rs 1899, and are available at: Hammer.