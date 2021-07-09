Google’s Pixel 6 series could get iPhone-like software support

We all know that the next-generation Pixel phones are coming and a lot of smartphone enthusiasts, especially purists who love the vanilla Android experience and the ones that love smartphone photography, are excited about them.

While the phones are slated to launch in a couple of months, this iteration of Pixel phones is going to be exciting because Google wants to change both – how the phones look and how they perform. Though thanks to the leaks we now have a fair idea of the new design that the phone will carry, a new leak coming from Jon Prosser confirms a lot more about the upcoming devices.

While most of the Android smartphone makers try to take on or try to imitate Apple in various aspects of their devices, however, all of them fall way behind when it comes to software updates. In Apple's case, the company can keep generations-old devices like new thanks to the software support.

Comparatively a lot of flagship Android devices hardly get the second major OS update. However, this is changing to a certain extent and a lot of brands are committing towards software updates, though only for their flagships.

Google on the other hand will lead the change and is reportedly going to provide 5 years of software updates on both the devices in the Pixel 6 lineup. This could be driven by the fact that these phones will come with Google’s custom chipset providing the company with better control of the update cycle on these phones.

Unlike most other smartphone brands that release phones every month, Google has a limited number of devices in its kitty hence it is expected from the company to offer a longer software update cycle and also leading with an example so that other brands can follow suit.

That said, the affordable Pixel 5a, which is expected to launch sometime next month, might miss out on the extended software support.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro - all that we know

Google is expected to launch two devices in its flagship lineup. The vanilla Pixel 6 could be accompanied by its elder sibling where Google will do away with the XL branding and is expected to go with the more common “Pro” moniker for the bigger and premium Pixel. Hence these devices could be called Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel 6, code-named Oriel, could come with a 6.4-inches AMOLED display. The display on this phone could be flat and may house the 8MP front-facing camera in a punch-hole cutout. On the rear, there could be a dual-camera setup with the primary 50MP sensor and a secondary 12MP ultra-wide lens. In terms of the design, leaks have confirmed that the rear cameras would be housed on a horizontal camera block giving the device a unique and refreshed look.

According to the leaks, the phone will draw power from a 4,610 mAh battery pack and could come in 128GB/256GB storage variants coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, could come with a slightly larger 6.71-inches display. The display on this Pixel 6 Pro version is said to be curved on the sides and Google could use a plastic OLED display for the same. It may carry a slightly bigger 5,000 mAh battery pack.

The Pixel 6 Pro is said to come in three storage variants 128GB / 256GB / 512GB coupled with 12GB of RAM. Several reports have confirmed that the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 48MP camera with Telephoto capabilities and a 12MP camera that can shoot ultra-wide images. On the front, there could be a 12MP selfie camera sensor.

Both the phones will ship with Android 12 out of the box and will rock a custom Google chipset also known as Whitechapel. There is limited information about this chipset and it is rumoured that Google has designed this chipset and it has been developed with Samsung. Google is expected to unveil the devices in October this year, however, there is no official confirmation on the same yet.

