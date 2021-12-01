Google Play announces Best of 2021 Apps and Games in India: Here are the winners

Google, in a celebration of India's growing expertise in app and games tech, has announced Google Play's Best of 2021 (obviously all of them in the Android ecosystem). Besides the regular categories, Google has added three more to the list for the current year.

Bitclass, the app enabling cohort-based learning, was chosen the ‘Best App of 2021'. The battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the ‘Best Game of 2021'. The audio app Clubhouse was the Users' Choice App of 2021 on the basis of user votes.

"This year, we saw a distinctive rise in e-learning, with many winners finding creative ways to help India learn a range of skills online," Google said in a blogpost.

The winners were selected across the developer ecosystem to reinforce that a great app or game can come from anywhere, whether you’re a large or a rising developer, it added.

Three new categories this year

On the Best App of the year, Google said Bitclass reiterated the emergence of a digital learning culture in India fueled by innovative localized solutions.

About Clubhouse, which was the Users’ Choice app of the year, Google said it "showcased India’s rising fondness for voice and audio-based platforms."

Gaming continued to gain significant interest in India, with many across the country enjoying a range of imaginative gaming experiences. "Battlegrounds Mobile India, a game developed specifically for India, claimed the prize of the Best Game of the year in the country, while Garena Free Fire MAX was the Users’ Choice pick," Google said.

Health and well-being were also of interest as well. The winners included: Jumping Minds, Evolve, being, SARVA, and Evergreen Club. These apps drove innovations to help people better manage their mental health and well-being.

To encourage innovation across Google Play, this year Google also included three new categories and expanded the awards to apps on tablets and Wear OS, and games on tablets.

The best apps for 2021 in India

(Image credit: BitClass App)

The best games of 2021 in India

(Image credit: App Store)

