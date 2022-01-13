Google launches second-gen Nest Hub in India - key features go missing

Audio player loading…

Google launched its second generation Nest Hub last March with a slew of features including gesture support and sleep-tracking. The company finally brought the same smart home product to India at a price of Rs.7,999. But wait! The device isn't really the same and is partially more expensive than the $99 US price tag.

The folks at Android Authority spoke to Google representatives to confirm that the Indian consumer could well be paying slightly more for getting a lot less in terms of the features that the Google Next Hub 2 came with. However, the problem isn't as much with Google as with the federal Indian government's security clearances.

Google relies on the Soli radar, which according to the Google webpage, is a radar that figures out human motions at varying scales, right from the tap of a finger to the movements of the body. The radar is what helps the Google Next Hub 2 sense sleep and was a part of Google Pixel 4 smartphone. The technology hasn't received all the requisite clearances for use in India.

The same technology is also used for gesture controls whereby users can simply hover their hands over the display to start or pause content. So, even this feature will go missing in India. In fact, the reason the Pixel 4 never made it to India was due to the absence of requisite regulatory approvals. Given the tedious nature of getting these approvals, it appears that Google just removed these features for India.

Google Nest Hub 2: price and availability

Coming to the device itself, Google's Next Hub 2 is available in Chalk and Charcoal colors and can be purchased on Flipkart, Tata Cliq and Reliance Digital for now. The company says it would soon expand to other online retailers.

There is also a limited period offer whereby buying the smart home device could get you a Nest Mini speaker for just one rupee. The offer is valid up to January 26 or till stocks last.

Google Nest Hub 2 - features and specifications

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Nest Hub uses the same technology as the Nest Audio with a stronger bass. It's basic functions remains the same as in earlier avatars where the device recognizes a voice and performs the actions. In the current update, Google has put in a secondary microphone to make Google Assistant more responsive.

The device also brings in a multi-room control features that allows users to connect with other enabled devices such as speakers or displays in other part of the home. It functions using a new connectivity standard called Matter that is a result of efforts by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA).

The CSA is a foundation set up in 2002 as a collaborative venture to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming IoT-related products and services. Some of the members to the group include Google, Apple, Comcast, Texas Instruments and Oppo.

The Google Nest Hub 2 handles privacy by not having a camera attached to the panel and users can also turn off the microphone by simply sliding a switch on the rear of the device. There is also a provision for deleting guest mode and recent activity with a single voice command.

The Google Nest Hub 2 has the floating display design from its previous iteration, with a 7-inch screen set at an angle on an oval base. There is an Ambient EQ feature automatically brightens or darkens the screen based on the ambient light in the room, so it won't be a shining beacon lighting up your room when you’re trying to sleep if you do decide to use it on your bedside table.

Users can watch Netflix and Disney+ on the 7-inch screen, or listen to various streaming services on its speaker. While Google claims the new Hub offers 50% better bass than its predecessor, don’t expect a thumping, room-filling sound – it’ll suffice if you’re using it for background audio though.

