Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay for just AU$179 for mum this Mother’s Day

Who doesn’t love a good instant camera? The notalgia, the instant gratification and the amazement that these retro pieces of technology provide make them at once charming and useful.. The only downside is that you can’t pre-choose your photo – what you click is what you get, regardless of how your shot turned out.

That’s where the Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay comes onto the scene – the perfect mixture of a digital and an instant camera that prints (selected) memories instantly.

The LiPlay is the world's smallest hybrid camera capable of instantly printing your favourite snaps at a drop of a hat. While it may be small, it still holds a decent 4.9MP 1/5-inch CMOS sensor and has built-in storage for 45 images that can be increased with a microSD (an available slot on the camera).

The Mini LiPlay is fixed with a wide-angle lens with a 35mm focal length equivalent of 28mm and an aperture of f/2. You can frame your shots via a 2.7-inch, 230k-dot rear LCD screen – unique for a camera it’s size.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay is a pretty cool mini camera that would suit anyone – from the creative type that wants to flex their artistic muscles or simply someone who wants a nifty camera that instantly prints the photos you want. What makes it even more appealing is its price – you can grab the Instax Mini LiPlay through Camera House and receive a 23% discount at checkout, available in either Blush-Gold or Elegant Black with Gold Trim.