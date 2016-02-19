The Nintendo NY store grand re-opening was a Mario fan's dream

At 8:45am, I arrived on the scene of the Nintendo NY (its new name) store grand re-opening, only to walk past hundreds of fervent Nintendo fans in the approach to Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Well-equipped to handle this sort of thing, the patrons casually chatted (argued) about which Super Smash Bros. character is best and passed the time with their New Nintendo 3DS's.

The line curled around the corner even as I approached the store. The first guy in line? He had to be sitting there for at least a day. At least.

The front door hasn't changed much in the remodeling. Come to think of it, the Nintendo logo hasn't changed in some 40 years. Talk about brand identity.