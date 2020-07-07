Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s black variant images leaked - it's the real thing

Samsung is set to get the balls rolling for the second half the year with the launch of Note 20 Series in one of the most hyped and marquee tech launch events - the Unpacked event. As previously reported, the devices may debut on August 5 along with a couple of other devices like an updated Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Tab 7 and all-new Galaxy Beans earbuds.

Just a few days back the company had erroneously posted the images of Mystic Bronze variant of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on its Russian site giving us an eyeful of the upcoming phone, now a YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo has shared a few real-life images of Galaxy S20 Ultra showcasing the phone in an all-black colourway with minimal bezels.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jimmy Is Promo) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Jimmy Is Promo) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Jimmy Is Promo) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Jimmy Is Promo) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Jimmy Is Promo)

These new images reveal the rear-mounted quad-camera setup that features a periscope-style optical zoom sensor among others. Other details that can be picked up from his tweets are the presence of an S Pen and a slightly curved Infinity-O display with bezels that are barely there. One of the images shows that the phone might be running on OneUI 2.5 based on Android 10.

The leaker also confirmed that the S Pen and the bottom-firing speaker moves to the left side of the charging port. The fact that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack is no surprise. In fact, these days if a brand retains the audio jack, then for sure it becomes a headline story.

Apart from the new leaks, what we already know is that the Note 20 series may consist of two different devices – a regular Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra. Since the Ultra is a premium variant it is supposed to come with a QHD+ panel while the regular one may house an FHD+ panel. Both the devices may sport 120 Hz refresh rate.

Since the launch is due in less than a month now, we can expect a flurry of leaks revealing the design and other key specifications. While we wait for more leaks and rumours, do let us know what are your thoughts about the all-black avatar of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?

Via: Sammobile