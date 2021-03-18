Free PC games: how to grab two Tomb Raider games for free

Want to pick up some free PC games? Of course you do. Well, you're in luck as Square Enix is giving away two free Tomb Raider games on PC ahead of its Square Enix Presents event later today.

The games up for grabs aren't actually mainline Tomb Raider entries, but instead are spin-offs Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and, its sequel, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris.

Unlike the mainline games, the spin-offs have a fixed-isometric camera and allow for co-op play. But you can still expect plenty of action, puzzles and exploration. Plus they're free! So you might as well grab them anyway while you can - even if they don't end up being your cup of tea.

How to get your two free Lara Croft games

GET 2 FREE @TombRaider PC GAMES NOW👉Follow us @SquareEnix 👉Reply to this Tweet with #SquareEnixPresentsDo the above, like magic, we'll send you a code for both games to your DM. That's it, go go go! pic.twitter.com/9DsdzhhWt5March 17, 2021 See more

To claim your two free Tomb Raider games on PC, simply follow Square Enix's official Twitter page and reply to the tweet above with #SquareEnixPresents. According to Square, you will receive a DM with a code for both games.

We've tried it but currently, our code hasn't landed in our inbox yet. We're expecting that there are a lot of requests so it may be a few hours before yours arrives.

It's also worth noting that these are PC-only codes and that you can only claim these free games until the end of the Square Enix Presents showcase - which is likely to end around 5:45pm GMT / 10:45 am PDT / 12:45pm EDT (or March 19 at 4:45am AEDT).