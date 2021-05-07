Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul date time card how to watch live stream

One of the strangest fights ever organized sees retired boxing legend Floyd 'Money' Mayweather - one of the greatest to have ever stepped into the ring - get it on with YouTuber-turned-brawler Logan Paul, who's hoping to make up for a dearth of experience with massive weight, height, reach and age advantages. We're here to explain everything you need to know about Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul - including how to watch a Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream when the time comes.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream Date: Sunday, June 6 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida Mayweather vs Paul ring walk time (approx): TBA

Mayweather's unblemished 50-0 professional record tells the story of one of boxing's all-time greats, a man with unrivalled punching accuracy, who could dodge a bullet if he wanted to.

However, he's 44 and used to fighting opponents around 50lb lighter than what Logan Paul weighed before his last fight. The weight difference will likely be slightly narrower for this fight, but it'll still be enormous. Logan Paul is also six inches taller than Mayweather, and has significantly greater reach.

But can he make it count? Logan Paul has only fought professionally once - a defeat at the hands of a fellow novice who was both shorter and lighter than him - whereas Mayweather has beaten all of the fellow greats of his era, including the famously hard-hitting Diego Corrales.

Love it or hate it, this could be intriguing contest that will almost certainly end with a heavily battered ego. Here's all you need to know about Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul.

The Mayweather vs Paul fight is set for Sunday, May 6. A precise time is yet to be announced, though it's like to take place late night local time.

This will be Mayweather's first fight in 28 months, and Logan Paul's first in a year and a half.

Where to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Details are sketchy at the moment, but in the US, it's looking likely that the fight will be shown on Showtime.

That's a premium channel, but don't worry if you don't have it on cable because Showtime is also available through a number of streaming services, most notably Sling TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Hold your horses before signing up to anything though, as we're likely to hear concrete broadcast details when we get closer to the fight. And you can pretty much bet your bottom dollar that this one is going to be on pay-per-view only.

Elsewhere around the world, we're fully expecting this to be a PPV lockdown in all parts. But we'll publish more details here as and when they're announced.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul full card

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Jean Pascal vs Badou Jack – WBA Light-Heavyweight title

Jarrett Hurd vs Luis Arias

Chad Johnson vs TBA

Who is Floyd Mayweather?

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers of all time - and widely considered to be the very best the sport has ever seen.

The 44-year-old won all 50 of his professional fights, the first of those against Roberto Apodaca in October 1996, the last against Conor McGregor in August 2017.

He's won 15 major world titles across a multitude of weight divisions, and defeated some of the biggest stars in boxing, including Canelo, Manny Pacquiao, Ricky Hatton, Oscar De La Hoya and José Luis Castillo.

Having retired from boxing three times, Mayweather is consistently linked with a return to the ring - the biggest factor being the size of the purse.

He won his first exhibition match after the end of his professional career emphatically, knocking down kickboxing superstar Tenshin Nasukawa three times in the first round before the towel was thrown in.

Who is Logan Paul?

Logan 'The Maverick' Paul is an internet personality who rose to stardom via his YouTube channel, though in recent years he's sought to expand his fame largely by stoking controversy and causing offense.

The 26-year-old has also forged an extremely lucrative boxing career, which started with a white-collar amateur bout with fellow YouTuber KSI in August 2018.

The fight was declared a majority draw, but KSI won the rematch - this time a professional fight - by split decision in November 2019.