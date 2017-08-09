Flipkart Big Freedom Sale: Best deals on smartphones and more

Big Freedom Sale is the latest in line of big sales from Flipkart. Continuing its tradition of offering some really good deals to its customers, Flipkart’s Big Freedom Sale has been scheduled just before the Independence Day. Scheduled along with Flipkart’s sale is Amazon’s Great Indian Sale. Both the sales are being hosted by the two e-commerce giants on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.

This time though, Flipkart has lined up some big deals. The retailer will be hosting its deals starting from August 9 through August 11. There are deals across several categories, ranging from mobiles to laptops, TVs, home appliances and more.

One of the highlights of this Big Freedom Sale is a celebration of home-grown brands and Made In India products. Flipkart is going to offer up to 71% off on numerous products across various categories, a nudge to the fact that this is the 71st Independence Day of India. With reports that SoftBank is in talks with Flipkart for a fresh round of funding, customers can expect the discounts to be better.

Are Flipkart’s Big Freedom Sale deals worth it?

Flipkart had already announced deals on several smartphones even before the Big Freedom Sale had started. Popular phones like the Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus, Pixel XL, iPhone 6 and others are either available at discounted prices, or have exclusive discounts on exchanges. In fact, the Redmi Note 4 is being prominently displayed as one of the key deals during this sale.

As an average customer, you must be wondering if these deals are any good. For starters, the discounts on Moto G5 Plus, Pixel XL, Moto M and others are as legit as they can be. While we have seen the Pixel XL being offered at similar prices before, the phone generally is sold much closer to its MRP.

While Flipkart is indeed giving the Redmi Note 4 a lot more space than other phones, the Pixel XL could be a steal at Rs. 48,999 for those who have been eyeing it. The best price available on the phone right now is Rs. 61,000 on Amazon. Even if you consider that, you’re still saving an additional Rs. 12,000.

The Moto M and the Moto G5 Plus are two other deals that we know of right now. Flipkart is offering a flat Rs. 3,000 off on the Moto M and Rs. 2,000 off on the Moto G5 Plus. Both the phones are still popular, and these discounts make them very good value for money.

Coming to the Redmi Note 4, Flipkart has revealed that users can get an extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange. While we don’t know yet what the exchange values are going to be, you can buy the phone for as low as Rs. 999 if you have a qualifying old phone.

The Redmi Note 4 will also be available for the full 72 hours of the Big Freedom Sale, in case you haven’t been able to buy it so far.

What about other products?

Flipkart is also offering deals on other products like Hard disks, Laptops, Printers, Powerbanks, Apple Watch, Headphones, Speakers and more as far as gadgets are concerned. Apart from gadgets, there are discounts on home appliances as well.

Under its “Minimum 71% off” deals, Flipkart has watches, clothes, USB cables up for grabs.

Apart from that, Flipkart has also revealed that customers can get up to 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards up to a maximum Rs. 1750. Clubbed with other offers, this can make up for a really good discount overall.

How to spot the best deals?

Spotting the best deals on offer during any major sale can be a little difficult. Having to first spot the deal, then compare its older prices and deciding if it is worth it or not can become a daunting task. Throughout the sale, we will be sharing the best deals across different categories, so keep an eye out for them.