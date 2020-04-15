Five million smartphones in India estimated to need repairs as the lockdown continues

Amidst the lockdown extension just announced yesterday in India, many electronic appliances such as TVs, refrigerators and specifically, mobile phones have started failing their owners. As per a report, as many as five million mobile phones and 70,000 refrigerations are in critical need of repair.

Things could get even worse within the coming weeks as service complaints pile up each day. As many as 11,000 complaints are being registered daily, said an executive of one of the top-three smartphone brands in India. Xiaomi, which is the biggest seller, has also admitted to a substantial increase in consumer queries. An LG executive noted that consumers are using ACs without getting them serviced properly which increases their chance of failure. Needless to say, all repair services from brands are currently unavailable as they don’t qualify for essential services.

This is an alarming situation as many of these appliances can easily be considered essential services. Especially refrigerators and ACs are critically important as temperatures soar during summer and food supplies need to be conserved for a longer duration. If it’s any comfort, most smartphone brands have recently extended their warranty periods to avoid

Hence, The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has suggested to the ministry of home affairs that at least small agencies or individual be allowed to provide this critical service.

The data has been collated by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA). Both organizations have also urged the government to declare these services as essential.

The government has extended the lockdown till May 3rd, however, some relaxation norms may be declared on April 20. Also, some vital industries will be given the green lights to resume work under tight guidelines.

Via ET Telecom