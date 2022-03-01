Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling 2 smartwatch offers more than 200 watch faces

Audio player loading…

Fire-Boltt recently launched the Ninja Call smartwatch in India. Now, the company has introduced the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 smartwatch that was teased in the first week of February. As the name suggests, the wearable offers a calling ability along with a 1.7-inch display.

In addition, the smartwatch has around 27 sports modes, and it has 10 days of battery life. In terms of design, the smartwatch has a square dial with a rotatory crown for navigating around the menu. The smartwatch also has a built-in mic and speakers to provide an enhanced calling experience.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 pricing and availability

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 smartwatch is available in the market at a price of Rs 2,999. The smartwatch will be exclusively available on Flipkart, and it will be shipped in five different colour options - Red, Gray, Black, Green, Blue.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 specifications

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 smartwatch comes with a 1.7-inch display and 240x280 pixels resolution. The smartwatch has an easy-to-use interface and offers features like a mute option, save contacts, call history, a quick dial pad. The wearable packs health features like SpO2 sensors, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring. The device offers more than 200 watch faces to choose from.

It includes 24 sports modes 27 sports modes like walking, running, climbing, cycling, badminton, etc. The smartwatch is IP67 certified for protection from dirt and water. Not only this, but the device also features games like thunder battleship, young bird, and 2048 that can be played offline.

The smartwatch can go on for 10 days once charged completely. While using the Bluetooth calling feature, it can go on for five days. It has different tracking and reminding features like stopwatch, sedentary reminder, female health-tracking, meditative reminder, camera control, music control, drinking reminder, etc.

