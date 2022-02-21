Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Smartwatch hits the Indian market at Rs 2,999

Audio player loading…

Fire-Boltt Ninja has introduced a new smartwatch in the Indian market. The device was listed on Amazon India a couple of weeks ago, and finally, it is available for purchase. The smartwatch has taken the Ninja watch series a step ahead. A major highlight regarding the watch is that it is a sub-Rs 3,000 smartwatch with calling functionality.

The smartwatch has a full-touch display along with health monitoring features too. It has a five days battery backup and also has inbuilt games for the entertainment of the users. The device also has an IP67 certification for dust and water resistance.

Fire-Boltt Ninja smartwatch pricing and availability

Fire-Boltt Ninja calling smartwatch is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 2,999. It will go on sale starting from February 23 at 12:00 PM. The wearable will be sipped in four colour options - Black, Blue, White, and Gold. The smartwatch will be exclusively available on Amazon India.

Fire-Boltt Ninja smartwatch specifications

Fire-Boltt Ninja smartwatch sports a 1.69-inch touch screen display along with 240x280 pixels resolution. The smartwatch has a rotatable crown at the side, it can be used for navigation and going through the menu.

It also has a speaker and a built-in mic for an enhanced calling experience. Furthermore, the smartwatch also has features like a dial pad, call history, mute button, and a contact saving option. It also has games like Young Bird, Thunder Battleship, 2048, etc.

Fire-Boltt Ninja calling smartwatch packs health monitoring features like SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, sleep monitor, menstrual reminder, and Google Voice Assistant support. The voice assistant also allows the user to play music, make calls, and control the device in a better way.

The smartwatch features 30 sports modes consisting of badminton, cycling, skipping, running, walking, badminton, etc. Once charged completely, the smartwatch can go on 5 days and has a standby time of 20 days.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram