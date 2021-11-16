Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner launched in India

Anker's smart home arm Eufy also makes robot vacuum cleaners that caters to a wide gamut of consumers in almost every price range. The company has now come up with Robovac X8 Hybrid for its Indian consumers.

This vacuum cleaner does double-duty that’s how it gets ‘hybrid’ in its name. It doubles up as a vacuum cleaner and mops as well to save your time.

The company touts that this vacuum cleaner comes with an “innovative” laser navigation system that helps it map the area which needs to be cleaned.

Robovac X8 Hybrid price and availability

The price of the Robovac X8 Hybrid vacuum cleaner is Rs. 34,999 and it includes 12 months warranty. While the company says that it is available for purchase on Flipkart, we found it listed on Amazon as well.

Check out Eufy Robovac X8 Hybid on Amazon Check out Eufy Robovac X8 Hybid on Amazon | Flipkart Price: Rs. 34,999

Robovac X8 Hybrid specifications and features

Eufy says that this vacuum cleaner comes with double the suction power to achieve a deeper level of cleanliness. It includes two turbines, each generating up to 2000Pa of intense suction to suck up the dust efficiently. Combined with its pet hair magnet, the cleaner can clean up to 57.6% more pet hair. The increased airflow reduces the chances of hair getting tangled on the roller brush of the cleaner.

Eufy also claims the Robovac X8 has an “ultra-pack” Dust-compression technology that increases the dust collecting capacity of the cleaner so that more dust can be collected.

(Image credit: Eufy by Anker)

The built-in battery offers a maximum of 180-minutes of cleaning per charge. It includes an extra-large 250ml of water tank that holds enough water to offer about 140 minutes of mopping.

It comes with several intelligent controls as well, including iPath Laser navigation that intelligently memorizes the house environment and obstacles in real-time. This, according to the company, helps the vacuum cleaner to quickly build a virtual map for routine cleaning.

With the help of the AI Map 2.0 Technology, the Robovac X8 Hybrid vacuum cleaner customizes cleaning areas, no-go zones, multi-floor mapping, and more via the app. Furthermore, the “Boost IQ” technology automatically increases the suction power when extra vacuuming strength is required.

The vacuum cleaner offers Wi-Fi connectivity and also integrates voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to let you command it to start cleaning sessions. The bundled Eufy app, available on both Android and iOS, lets you control the robo-cleaner remotely as well.

