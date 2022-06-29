Dizo Buds P is a cheap AirPod replica that offers 4-hour battery life

Audio player loading…

Dizo has expanded its portfolio in India by introducing the Dizo Buds P in the country. These affordable earbuds will compete against Boat Airdopes 131 and Boult Powerpods owing to their half-in-ear design like the original Airpods. These earbuds also owe their case design to the original Airpods.

The retail price of Dizo Buds P has been set at Rs. 1,599 and will retail exclusively on Flipkart, starting July 5th. It will be available for an introductory price of Rs. 1,299 in the first sale. It comes in three different colour options - Dynamo Black, Shady Blue and Marble White.

Dizo Buds P comes with 13mm drivers, and they boast Bass Boost+ algorithm, which we can safely assume is some kind of an equalizer with emphasis on the lower frequencies.

This earbud comes with a 40 hour combined battery life and a 7 hour battery life for the buds, which is pretty good for something in this budget. Dizo also claims that the fast charging in Buds P will give the user a playback time of 4 hours with 10 minutes of charge with its USB C charging.

Buds P features smart controls which can be accessed with Realme Link app, which lets you control and customize the touch controls of the buds and more.

As with most of the Dizo true wireless earbuds, this one also comes with a low latency of 88ms in game mode, which ensures you a better gaming experience. Buds P also comes with IPX4 rating, giving it sweat and splash protection.

(Image credit: Dizo)

Finally something unique from Dizo

While Dizo has launched a lot of affordable wearable products, however, most of these products are rebranded Realme products. For example, take a look at Dizo GoPods D and Realme Buds Q2 - both these TWS are identical in terms of specifications and features with minor differences.

Now we are seeing something unique from Dizo in the TWS segment, as this is the first half-in-ear TWS from the brand at an aggressive price point.

Though it would be interesting to see if Realme or Realme Techlife would end up launching the Dizo Buds P with a different moniker in near future. After all, Realme is known to overcrowd the market with similar products in every category.