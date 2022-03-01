Dhanush's next Tamil film Maaran too heads for OTT: How and where to catch it

Audio player loading…

When the Tamil film Jagame Thanthiram headed directly for Netflix, skipping the theatres, its male lead Dhanush was apparently not humoured much. He reportedly even stayed away from promotional events of the film. Film stars still attach more importance to theatres as it where their fans can have collective fun.

But, as it happened, his next movie Atrangi Re in Hindi, too ditched the cinema halls and was directly premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. But by then, Dhanush seemed to have warmed up to OTT platforms. He was more forthcoming and willingly did promotional interviews, and the film turned out to be a 'hit' as it got mostly positive response.

And now Dhanush's next Tamil film Maaran has also been picked by Disney+ Hotstar --- his third direct film on the trot on OTT platforms. The film's trailer was launched yesterday.

Maaran has been announced to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 11.

Maaran is the first film of Dhanush to release after he announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, Aishwarya Rajnikanth, last month.

Pen is his weapon, literally

The trailer shows Dhanush as the eponymous journalist named Maaran. He's shown to be drunk and difficult to deal with. Being a journalist, Dhanush's main weapon in self-defence is his pen. Well, literally. For, in the trailer, he is shown attacking with the sharp edge of a pen some henchmen.

Malavika Mohanan, who viewers last saw in Tamil in Vijay's Master, seems to be Dhanush's love interest in the film.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi films, Maaran is directed by Karthick Naren. The film's cast also includes Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, and Krishnakumar, among others. The music is composed by G V Prakash Kumar, with cinematography handled by Vivekanand Santhosham and editing handled by Prasanna G K.

Maaran is releasing in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. So far, all three songs released including title number, Annana Thaalaattum and Polladha Ulagam have been popular on the music platforms.

Dhanush is currently working in a Tamil-Telugu bilingual and the Hollywood film The Gray Man, directed by the Russo Brothers. The film is headlined by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

