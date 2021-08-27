Dell launches Alienware x15, Alienware x17, XPS 15, XPS 17, and G15 laptops in India

There's a new lineup of gaming laptops in India brought from Dell that include the Alienware x15, Alienware x17, XPS 15, XPS 17, and G15. The new Alienware x15 R1 and Alienware x17 R1 are the newest addition to the Alienware lineup while the XPS 15 and XPS 17 have joined the existing XPS range along with the Dell G15 coming to the G-series.

The Alienware X-Series features the newest Cryo-Tech cooling technology along with the Legend 2.0 design. The Dell G15 comes with the newest Intel 11th Gen and AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. And the Dell XPS 15 comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9H processors. In comparison, the XPS 17 comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9K processors.

India price and availability

The Dell G15 variant with AMD CPU has a price of Rs 82,990 while the Intel variant has a price of Rs 94,990. The Dell XPS 15 has a starting price of Rs 2,23,990 and the Dell XPS 17 has a starting price of Rs 2,64,490. The costliest of the lot is the Alienware x15 which has a starting price of Rs 2,40,990 in India and the Alienware x17 that has a starting price of Rs 2,90,990.

The Dell G15 Intel and AMD laptops will be available in India from September 23. While the Alienware x15, Alienware x17, XPS 15, and XPS 17 will be available for purchase from Dell's own website from September 3.

Alienware x15: Specs and features

(Image credit: Alienware)

The Alienware x15 comes with a 15.6-inch FullHD display with 360Hz refresh rate. It has options of up to Intel Core i9-11900H CPU, along with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage.

It has a 87Whr battery which is charged using a 240W power adapter. In terms of security the laptop comes with options that include Windows Hello IR camera for biometric login. Connectivity options include USB Type-C and USB-A ports, and a bundled USB Type-C-to-Ethernet adapter.

The Alienware x15 features the company's proprietary Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling tech that can apparently deliver up to 25% improvement in thermal resistance using a thermal interface material called Element 31. It also features HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation for extending performance for extended gaming sessions.

Alienware x17: Specs and features

The Alienware x17 comes with 17.3-inch FullHD display with 360Hz refresh rate. It has options of up to Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU, with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

It features the same connectivity port options as the Alienware x15, along with an additional built-in Ethernet port and USB ports due to the bigger footprint. It also features an option for Cherry-MX mechanical keyboard.

It has a similar cooling solution as the Alienware x15 which includes the use of Element 31 for thermal management and HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation for extended performance duration.

Dell G15: Specs and features

(Image credit: Dell)

The Dell G15 comes with 15.6-inch fullHD LED backlit display with 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of peak brightness. The Dell G15 is offered in variants of up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7-10800H processor or up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. The graphics options include Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, or the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

Both the Intel and the AMD variants feature 128GB PCIe NVMeM.2 SSD storage along with up to 32GB DDR4 (2,933MHz) RAM. There's an options for battery and it can be powered by either a 56Whr or an 86Whr battery unit. For audio the laptops come with two Nahimic 3D Audio tunes speakers.

The laptops also have an integrated 720p webcam along with dual-array digital microphone, and support for Wi-Fi 6. Connectivity options include an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 port, two USB 2.0 Gen 1 Type-A ports (one with PowerShare), and a 3.5 composite audio port. The Dell G15 laptops run Windows 10 for OS. Colour options of the laptops include Dark Shadow Grey, Specter Green with speckles and Phantom Grey with Speckles.

Dell XPS 15: Specs and features

(Image credit: Dell)

The Dell XPS 15 is more of a creator's laptops and features a 15.6-inch 4K UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) touch display with DisplayHDR 400 certification, 500 nits of peak brightness, 100% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3 typical, a 1,600:1 contrast ratio, and a 178-degree wide viewing angle.

On the inside it features up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Storage options include up to 1TB PCIe 4x4 SSD and up to 32GB RAM. It has a robust audio capability with a quad-speaker system that includes two 2.5W woofers and two 1.5W tweeters tuned by Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio.

For connectivity, the Dell XPS 15 comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a full-sized SD card reader, and a 3.5mm composite audio port. Wireless connectivity includes Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth v5.1 and it has a 86Whr battery non-replaceable battery unit.

Dell XPS 17: Specs and features

Last but not the least, the Dell XPS 17 has a 17-inch 4K UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) display that features DisplayHDR 400 certification, 500 nits of peak brightness, 100% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3, and a 1,600:1 contrast ratio.

On the inside, it features up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It has a similar audio system as the Dell XPS 15. For connectivity, it includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio port. For wireless connectivity it features Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth v5.1 and it has a 97Whr battery unit.