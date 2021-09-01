Boult Audio Encore TWS with ENC, up to 36 hours battery life launched

Boult Audio Encore true wireless earbuds have been launched in India. The new affordable TWS from Boult Audio, an India brand will take on the Noise Buds Air , Realme Buds Q2 Neo, and Oppo Enco W11 in the sub Rs 2,000 segment .

Boult Audio Encore price and availability

The Boult Audio Encore are priced at Rs 1,999 and they are now available on Amazon. They are available in Black and White colour options.

Boult Audio Encore specs and features

The Boult Audio Encore true wireless earbuds come with a uniquely designed oval-shaped bud with a nozzle angled at 60-degree. This new design approach is said to deliver the audio directly into the ear canal. The nozzle along with soft silicone ear tips is said to offer additional isolation.

They also come with quad microphone technology that is set to cut out the environmental noise to offer a noise-free audio and video experience. It features ENC which works for calls as well. The quad mic setup should also make this ideal for calls on the go. Further, the Boult Audio Encore are said to come with an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy encased micro woofer with focus on the bass.

(Image credit: Amazon)

These are in-ear style earbuds with interchangeable eartips packed inside the box. The Boult Audio AirBass Encore are also IPX7 rated for protection against sweat and water making it a gym friendly product. As for the controls, the buds come with touch control and you can skip track, answer calls and control volume. Additionally, you can also access voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Lastly, in terms of battery life, the Boult Audio Encore is rated to last up to six hours on a single charge with six additional charges with the included charging case. The total battery life can go up to 36 hours according to the company. For charging, you get a USB Type-C fast charging which can fully charge the device in 90 minutes. A quick 15 minutes charge is said to deliver 100 minutes of music playback.

