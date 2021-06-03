Boult Audio AirBass Q10 with low-latency gaming mode launched for Rs 1,299

The number of truly wireless earbuds launches in India is almost catching up against the smartphone launches in India in the last few weeks. If you are a fan of affordable true wireless earbuds, Boult Audio has launched a new one.

The Boult Audio AirBass Q10 is the new TWS from the brand. Some of the key features include low-latency gaming mode (<120ms), battery life up to 24 hours, and full touch controls.

Boult Audio AirBass Q10 price and availability

The Boult Audio AirBass Q10 is priced at Rs 1,299 in India and is available in White and Black colour options. It is now available on Amazon.

Boult Audio AirBass Q10 features and specs

The Boult Audio AirBass Q10 is a true wireless earbud with an in-ear style design and like most cheap TWS come with a stem-less design. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless audio streaming.

As for the controls, the true wireless earbuds comes with a solo multi-function button that can perform multiple tasks like play/pause music, previous/skip tracks, answer/reject calls. In addition, the TWS also lets you activate voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri.

In terms of battery life, the Boult Audio AirBass Q10 is rated to last up to 6 hours on a single charge with 18 hours of additional battery life including the charging case which takes the total count to 24 hours of total playback

Thanks to the IPX5 sweat and water resistance rating, the earbuds can be taken one meter deep for 30 minutes. It is also ideal for sweating it out at the gym. The TWS can be used in mono as well as stereo modes.

Another brand from India, Noise’s new Noise Air Buds Mini TWS will also go on sale in India today for Rs 1,299. It comes with a 14.2mm driver, USB Type-C, and up to 15 hours of battery life.

