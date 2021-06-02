Noise Air Buds Mini TWS launched for Rs 1,299

Noise, one of India’s fastest growing wearable makers, has announced a new affordable true wireless earbuds in India today. The company has unveiled Noise Air Buds Mini, a watered down version of the Noise Air Buds from 2020.

If you are a fan of cheap true wireless earbuds in India, Noise and BoAt are some of the most popular ones when it comes to TWS under Rs 2,000. The latest one is the price so affordable that almost anyone looking for truly wireless audio will be interested in it.

Noise Air Buds Mini price in India

The Noise Air Buds Mini is priced at Rs 1,299 and will go on sale via Flipkart for Rs 1,299 starting June 3. The TWS is available in two colour options - Black and White. It is also worth mentioning, the company claims the Rs 1,299 as a special launch price and later on the price will go up to Rs 2,999. So, make sure you grab one if you want a budget TWS.

Noise Air Buds Mini features and specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Noise Air Buds Mini comes in half in-ear style design along with a stem. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 for transmitting wireless audio and also comes with an instant pairing feature that instantly pairs with your smartphone as soon as you take the buds out from the case. Each bud weighs just 4.3 grams.

On the inside, the TWS sports 14.2mm drivers and just like every other true wireless earbud in the segment, the emphasis here is on the bass backed by the brand’s TruBass technology. Both buds also feature a microphone which means you can take calls as well. In terms of battery life, these buds are rated to last up to 15 hours on a single charge including the included case. The Noise Air Buds Mini comes with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Other features include touch controls, voice assistant support such as Google Assistant and Siri, and IPX4 sweat resistance.

