Bose expands product portfolio in India - QuietComfort Earbuds, Sport Earbuds and three new Frames

Bose has expanded its wearables portfolio by launching a couple of earbuds and three new Frame Audio sunglasses right ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Among the new launches are the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds that come equipped with active noise cancellation, Bose Sport Earbuds and the new Frames Tempo, Tenor and Soprano designed for different use cases each. Interestingly all these products made their global debut in September and now are being introduced in India.

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose Sport Earbuds

As the name suggests, the Bose Sports Earbuds are perfect for fitness and sports enthusiasts and offer a secure yet comfortable in-ear grip. These IPX4 rated earbuds come with water and sweat resistance and are quite similar to the Bose QuietComfort earbuds but come without the marquee feature - active noise cancellation.

These earbuds come with a touch-sensitive shell to control music and calls. They are equipped with support for AAC and Active EQ and have Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.

The Bose Sports Earbuds offer up to 5 hours of battery backup and are available in three colour options - Baltic Blue, Glacier White, and Triple Black.

Bose Sport Earbuds price and availability

The price of Bose Sports Earbuds in India has been set at Rs. 17,990 and can be bought from all the major e-commerce platforms and preferred retail partners. These TWS are available for pre-booking already and will be available starting October 13

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

The Bose QC Earbuds come equipped with active noise cancellation that works with microphones and a new algorithm to cut out ambient noise. You also get an option to customize the level of noise cancellation according to your preference and can even dial down the noise cancellation to let the ambient noise come in while you’re driving or attending a party.

Bose claims that the earbuds have been re-engineered to produce natural sound and come with Bluetooth 5.1 and support for AAC codec. These buds have a touch-sensitive outer shell that can be used to control music and calls. You also get IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance. It offers 6 hours of battery life that can be tripled via the bundled charging case that powers via a USB Type C port with fast charging technology. You also get a Qi wireless charging solution.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds price and availability

The price of Bose Sports Earbuds in India has been set at Rs. 26,990 and can be bought from all the major e-commerce platforms and preferred retail partners. These flagship earbuds are available for pre-booking already and will be available starting October 13. They're available in two colour options - Triple Black and Soapstone.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bose) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Bose) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Bose)

Frames Sunglasses

Three new Frames Sunglasses make their way to the Indian market. These are - Tempo, Tenor, Soprano. This is the second generation of audio sunglasses that can be worn like any regular ones and pairs to stream music wirelessly, thanks to Bose’s proprietary Open Ear Audio tech. Compared to the previous generation that had a single microphone, these sunglasses come with a dual-beam-array of microphones to offer better audio quality by cutting out wind and ambient noise.

All three sunglasses come with polarized lenses and can block up to 99% of UV rays. In terms of design, both Soprano and Tenor are similar apart from the fact that the latter has a squarish frame while the Soprano has cat styled glasses. They both come with 16mm speakers that are hidden in the stem and beam audio downward aimed at your ears.

These glasses are scratch-and shatter-resistant, which means one could wear them out without any worries and you get 5.5 hours of battery backup in a single charge.

The Tempo sunglasses, on the other hand, are designed to be worn while playing sports or extreme physical activities like hiking, biking etc. According to Bose, Tempo is made from TR90 Thermoplastic material and hence is light in weight, durable yet flexible enough to withstand extreme temperatures and extreme training. You get three different adjustable nose-pads to ensure that the sunglasses do not slip off.

A 22 mm full-range driver is present to offer loud and clear audio output on the Tempo. These sunglasses are not only shatter and scratch-resistant but are sweat and weather resistant and can be worn under most protective helmets. The Tempo comes with a standard USB Type C charging port offering 8 hours of battery life.

Bose Frames Sunglasses price and availability

The price of all the 3 Frames sunglasses has been set at Rs 21,900. You can buy the interchangeable lenses for Tempo Sport for Rs 2990 while the interchangeable lenses for Tenor & Soprano will retail for Rs 1990 (Faded) and Rs 2990 (Rose Mirror, Blue Mirror, Silver Mirror).